Supreme Court Shoots Down Donald Trump's Fight To Block His Tax Returns Release

We’ve already heard that Trump’s third bid for the presidency isn’t getting off to the best start, as he is losing so much support from the people he relied on so heavily back in 2016 when he won the presidency. However, he seems to have bigger things to worry about now, as it’s just been revealed that the Supreme Court has agreed to release his tax returns after he fought for years to block them – and as you can imagine, he is *not* happy!

Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Will Finally Be Released

In the latest blow to Trump, the Supreme Court rejected the twice-impeached former president’s request to block the treasury department from turning over the files that he had famously refused to release since he first ran for office. (He actually became the first president in 40 years to not release his taxes after announcing his first presidential run!) The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee has battled for three years and will finally have access to six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses, something that he has tried to avoid for a long time! He must have something to hide, and given what came out from his former CFO’s testimony earlier this month, we would not be surprised!

Interestingly, the congressional committee is currently led by a Democratic party chair, congressman Richard Neal; however, the new Congress is being sworn in in January with a Republican majority and committee chairs will be allocated after the midterm elections. Right now, there are 17 Republicans on the committee, but this could be boosted to 25 if the eight seats up for grabs all go to Republicans. Will Trump be hoping that a Republican led committee will be more lenient on him?

Trump’s Legal Battle Up To Now

The treasury department had previously refused to provide the tax records during Trump’s time in office; former Secretary Steve Mnuchin had argued that the Democrats were seeking the files for partisan reasons, and so withheld the documents. A lawsuit followed and Trump has been fighting the matter in court ever since. The request for his files was renewed after Joe Biden’s election, with the committee seeking Trump’s tax returns and additional information from 2015 to 2020, and the White House decided the request was valid and that the treasury should comply.

Trump attempted to stop the handover of the files in court, but Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr managed to obtain copies of his personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation. This case also went to the Supreme Court, with Trump arguing that he had immunity as president; this was also rejected!

Will Trump Be Prosecuted For His Tax Activity?

Now that the treasury department has clearance to provide Trump’s tax returns to the Ways and Means Committee, the question on everyone’s lips will surely be: is Trump going to be prosecuted? Only time will tell! The New York Times had already published a damning report on Trump’s taxes going back almost 20 years in 2020 showing that the former POTUS barely paid any federal income tax, but he has not faced any legal consequences and instead boasts that indulging in tax avoidance is just smart! Maybe the committee will find more conclusive evidence to act on, but even so, with only a few weeks of congressional business left this year it’s unclear what Democrats on the committee will be able to accomplish.

What Does Trump Have To Say?

As expected, the former president did have something to say on the matter, and slammed the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 23rd on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do!" he wrote. "It is unprecedented to be handing over Tax Returns, and it creates terrible precedent for future Presidents," he added, before going after current President Joe Biden. "Has Joe Biden paid taxes on all of the money he made illegally from Hunter and beyond? The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, and has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price. They refused to even look at the Election Hoax of 2020. Shame on them!"