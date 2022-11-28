How to Keep Your Christmas Tree Alive If You Got One Already (Like Us)
If you're like us, you were eager to kick off Christmas the day after Thanksgiving and already brought home your tree. But, there are still 4 weeks until Christmas, so how do we keep our trees alive and well?
Turns out, you don't have to add sugar, cut it at an angle, or drill holes in the trunk (thankfully).
Try these tips instead:
- Make sure you start out with a healthy tree. Look for soft, flexible needles that have a rich, deep green color.
- Get a heavier tree! That means it has retained more water
- If you can, safely cut the tree bottom straight across the bottom. It helps it absorb more water.
- Get the tree in water ASAP once you get home.
- Keep the room cool. Don't blast the heat or keep it near a fireplace.
- Check and refresh your water daily
- Opt for LED lights that emit less heat.
