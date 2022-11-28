ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Schenectady Woman Arrested For Allegedly Showing Child Inappropriate Photos

A Schenectady woman has been arrested on a child endangerment charge after being accused of committing a disturbing crime. State Police say they received a complaint last week that a child was shown inappropriate photos while traveling on a school bus. An investigation revealed 25-year-old Sierra Cook was employed as a bus aide when she allegedly showed nude photographs that were on her cell phone to the child and others. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in court on December 20th.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Colonie woman facing charges for illegal handgun

A woman is facing charges for illegally having a gun in her Colonie home. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department initially searched Caeshara Cannon’s home in October from a fraud investigation in the town of Bethlehem. That search allegedly led them to a .22-caliber handgun. Sheriff deputies arrested Cannon,...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Albany man indicted for August manslaughter at Cambridge motel

An Albany man is indicted for manslaughter, in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Keith Libertucci, 66, is facing a felony count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of James May, 46, on August 28, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Post-Star, which reports Libertucci told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Man pleads not guilty in death of 52-year-old woman in auto-pedestrian crash

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was indicted in an Albany County Court, charged with multiple charges in the death of a 52-year-old woman. Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, faced a judge and pleaded not guilty to charges. He's charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter and assault. According to Albany...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
HUDSON, NY
WRGB

Nursing home employee accused of striking patient

ST. JOHNSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — St. Johnsville Police say they have charged an employee of a nursing home on endangerment charges. Police say 43-year-old Shaunta Williams was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She's accused of striking a patent at the St. Johnsville nursing home on...
SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy