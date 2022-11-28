Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Related
iheart.com
Schenectady Woman Arrested For Allegedly Showing Child Inappropriate Photos
A Schenectady woman has been arrested on a child endangerment charge after being accused of committing a disturbing crime. State Police say they received a complaint last week that a child was shown inappropriate photos while traveling on a school bus. An investigation revealed 25-year-old Sierra Cook was employed as a bus aide when she allegedly showed nude photographs that were on her cell phone to the child and others. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in court on December 20th.
1 in custody after stabbing in Colonie
Colonie police have a male in custody after police responded to a domestic dispute.
Nearly Two Dozen Teens Break Into Hudson Home, Assault 16-Year-Old, Police Say
Police are investigating after nearly two dozen teenagers broke into a home in the region and assaulted a 16-year-old girl, authorities said. The attack happened in Columbia County just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the city of Hudson, according to police. Investigators said...
Second Teen Girl Missing In Schenectady In Past Week, Police Say
Police are asking for help locating a second teenage girl who was reported missing in the region in the past week. Schenectady resident Hajile Howard, age 14, was announced as a missing person on Thursday, Dec. 1, by Schenectady Police. Authorities did not immediately say when the girl was last...
Massachusetts resident arrested for Ghent burglary
Police arrested Terry A. Mullen, 68 of Lee, Massachusetts on November 29. Mullen was allegedly involved in a burglary in Ghent.
WNYT
Colonie woman facing charges for illegal handgun
A woman is facing charges for illegally having a gun in her Colonie home. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department initially searched Caeshara Cannon’s home in October from a fraud investigation in the town of Bethlehem. That search allegedly led them to a .22-caliber handgun. Sheriff deputies arrested Cannon,...
WNYT
Albany man indicted for August manslaughter at Cambridge motel
An Albany man is indicted for manslaughter, in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Keith Libertucci, 66, is facing a felony count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of James May, 46, on August 28, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Post-Star, which reports Libertucci told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day.
WRGB
Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
Police: Search of Colonie home nets illegal gun
When Albany County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Colonie this October, they allegedly found an illegal handgun.
Fulton county pair accused of animal neglect
Two Fulton County residents were arrested for alleged animal neglect on November 9
Police seize 9 guns, arrest Gloversville man on multiple charges
A Gloversville man was arrested on Wednesday. Jesse Smith, 39, faces multiple drug and weapon charges.
Cobleskill man sentenced for 2021 murder
Raymond George was sentenced to prison on Thursday for a 2021 Cobleskill murder.
WRGB
Man pleads not guilty in death of 52-year-old woman in auto-pedestrian crash
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was indicted in an Albany County Court, charged with multiple charges in the death of a 52-year-old woman. Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, faced a judge and pleaded not guilty to charges. He's charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter and assault. According to Albany...
WRGB
Road rage incident ends with shooting in Walmart parking lot, according to deputies
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Moreau man has been arraigned, charged in connection to a weekend shooting in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Adrian A. Simental is accused of firing a handgun at a 52-year-old New York City man following a reported road rage incident in the parking lot in Queensbury.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
WRGB
Nursing home employee accused of striking patient
ST. JOHNSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — St. Johnsville Police say they have charged an employee of a nursing home on endangerment charges. Police say 43-year-old Shaunta Williams was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She's accused of striking a patent at the St. Johnsville nursing home on...
Albany duo arrested after traffic stop nets gun, drugs
An Albany duo is doing time in Albany County Jail after a Tuesday night traffic stop turned up an illegal handgun, police claim.
Three injured following a home invasion in Hudson
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home invasion that spilled into the streets on Tuesday night.
Schenectady duo allegedly steal over $3,000 worth of goods from beauty store
Two people from Schenectady have been arrested after allegedly stealing over $3,000.00 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty at the Van Rensselaer Square.
Driver Almost Hit Officers While Trying To Evade DWI Checkpoint In Cohoes, Police Say
A man from the region is facing charges after nearly hitting several police officers with his car while attempting to evade a DWI checkpoint over the Thanksgiving weekend, authorities said. The Albany County incident happened Saturday, Nov. 26, in Cohoes, according to police. Officers were conducting a DWI checkpoint on...
Comments / 2