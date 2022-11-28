Read full article on original website
Analysis: The political bloodsport of the Legislature’s ‘organizational session’
There is a first-day-of-school ambience to the Legislature’s organizational session, which began Thursday. It’s a time for ceremonies and swearings in. Lawmakers spend their downtime reconnecting — or simply getting acquainted. Sharing in the celebration, lawmakers’ loved ones watch from the galleries and mill around the Statehouse.
‘We’re not backing down now:’ Little hints, briefly, at 2023 priorities
In a runup to the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Brad Little spent much of his time Wednesday recapping the previous four years. Speaking to the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho’s annual conference — and an audience that included most of the state’s 105 legislators — Little recounted a list of accomplishments from his first four-year term, including record tax cuts and a 56% increase in education spending.
