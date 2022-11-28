Read full article on original website
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
After hate incident, the Edina community took matters into its own hands
EDINA, Minn. — A lot of things came out of COVID. More specifically, a lot of hate. KARE 11 has documented multiple incidents of hate against the Asian American Pacific Islander community following the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. A Hmong family in Woodbury came home to a hateful...
stthomas.edu
Friendship: Navigating Higher Education With Catholic Studies
We are made for friendship. Students discover in their time in Catholic Studies many opportunities for making and deepening friendships with each other and with the professors and staff of Catholic Studies. The Catholic Studies Telos Living Learning Community (LLC) invites incoming freshmen to just such friendships. Students live together...
kfgo.com
Union nurses vote to authorize strike at 16 Minnesota hospitals
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Nurses Association says 15,000 of its union members voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to authorize an unfair labor practices strike. Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Duluth-Superior, and Two Harbors could go on strike after giving the hospitals a ten-day notice. MNA President...
St. Paul's Union Depot getting into the holiday spirit
ST PAUL, Minn. — Another winter holiday tradition is getting ready to spark up some cheer in St. Paul. Union Depot is celebrating both the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and the 10th anniversary of the 2012 Union Depot building restoration. The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday,...
Minnetonka High School starts permanent food shelf on campus
MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Minnetonka Chapter of the Interact Club is partnering with the ICA Food Shelf to tackle food insecurity in our community. Interact Club is the high school division of the Rotary Organization and during the past year, they have worked to open up a food shelf called the Galley in Minnetonka High School.
stthomas.edu
In the News: Deaf Day at Minnesota Children's Museum
The University of St. Thomas Playful Learning Lab, led by Business and Engineering Professor AnnMarie Thomas, recently partnered with Metro Deaf School and Minnesota's Children’s Museum to host the first-ever Deaf Day at the museum. The event was focused on creating a more welcoming and open community for deaf people.
Support for Shakopee Public Schools employee diagnosed with cancer
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of an employee for Shakopee Public Schools who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Doug Keddie works as a media specialist for both Eagle Creek and Red Oak elementary schools. He has been transitioned into hospice care due to the "disease quickly ravaging through his body", according to the fundraiser.
stthomas.edu
Exploring the Identity of a Catholic University
CATHOLIC STUDIES HOSTS ANNUAL FACULTY SUMMER SEMINAR. In preparation for Catholic Studies’ 30th anniversary next fall, I recently visited the university archives where documents and records from the early years are carefully tucked away for research such as this. A box that contained issues of the Signature, the student-led...
stthomas.edu
Three Tommies Hold President Titles at Premier Banks
Imagine being 25 years old. Your St. Thomas college days are barely behind you, and you’ve been elevated to president of not one, but two banks. That was the swift trajectory for Casey Regan ’04, who, as president of two Premier Banks in Hastings, became the youngest bank president in the greater St. Paul area.
What Would Be Your Reaction if Your Neighbors Complained about this in St. Cloud?
This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard about. Not everyone has the same taste as far as any holiday decorating goes. Some people go all out like (as I put it) Christmas totally threw up in your living room or in your yard. Other people go for the minimalist look and others may not put up any decor at all - at least not in the yard. But- the point is - you do you. It's your yard or house, do what you want.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls council member Mary Jill Bringgold dies
Cannon Falls City Council member Mary Jill Bringgold, 62, died peacefully on Thanksgiving evening, according to her obituary with Lundberg Funeral Home. Bringgold was finishing up a four-year term on the council after being elected in 2018. She had battled cancer over the years. A celebration of life will be...
stthomas.edu
Transformed Into Light: A Reflection on William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation
When I have a free afternoon, I love to go visit “old friends” at the Minneapolis Institute of Art: paintings or sculpture that I have shown to students and community members on tours over the years and some that have offered gifts of personal spiritual insight. One of...
Hope Breakfast Bar owners plan new location in Eagan
Hope Breakfast Bar at 1 S Leech St. in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The restaurateurs behind a popular breakfast spot founded in a historic St. Paul firehouse in 2019 are planning to expand to Eagan. Hope Breakfast Bar, also located in...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
fox9.com
Snow or shine, Brooklyn Park drive-in employees serve loyal customers
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Snow is part of doing business in Minnesota, and that can mean serving customers outside. Being able to stay in the car is definitely the big perk of going to Wagner Drive-In, but unfortunately, that means employees have to trudge through the snow to get to customers.
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
fox9.com
Ties Lounge & Rooftop in Minneapolis closing due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A rooftop lounge in Minneapolis that was once committed to "fighting for the revival of downtown" has announced it will close its doors due to "unforeseen circumstances" at its current location. "Bringing Minneapolis together is what we are all about. We feel as though that resonates...
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
