Saint Paul, MN

stthomas.edu

Friendship: Navigating Higher Education With Catholic Studies

We are made for friendship. Students discover in their time in Catholic Studies many opportunities for making and deepening friendships with each other and with the professors and staff of Catholic Studies. The Catholic Studies Telos Living Learning Community (LLC) invites incoming freshmen to just such friendships. Students live together...
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

Union nurses vote to authorize strike at 16 Minnesota hospitals

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Nurses Association says 15,000 of its union members voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to authorize an unfair labor practices strike. Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Duluth-Superior, and Two Harbors could go on strike after giving the hospitals a ten-day notice. MNA President...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

St. Paul's Union Depot getting into the holiday spirit

ST PAUL, Minn. — Another winter holiday tradition is getting ready to spark up some cheer in St. Paul. Union Depot is celebrating both the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and the 10th anniversary of the 2012 Union Depot building restoration. The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minnetonka High School starts permanent food shelf on campus

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Minnetonka Chapter of the Interact Club is partnering with the ICA Food Shelf to tackle food insecurity in our community. Interact Club is the high school division of the Rotary Organization and during the past year, they have worked to open up a food shelf called the Galley in Minnetonka High School.
MINNETONKA, MN
stthomas.edu

In the News: Deaf Day at Minnesota Children's Museum

The University of St. Thomas Playful Learning Lab, led by Business and Engineering Professor AnnMarie Thomas, recently partnered with Metro Deaf School and Minnesota's Children’s Museum to host the first-ever Deaf Day at the museum. The event was focused on creating a more welcoming and open community for deaf people.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Support for Shakopee Public Schools employee diagnosed with cancer

A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of an employee for Shakopee Public Schools who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Doug Keddie works as a media specialist for both Eagle Creek and Red Oak elementary schools. He has been transitioned into hospice care due to the "disease quickly ravaging through his body", according to the fundraiser.
SHAKOPEE, MN
stthomas.edu

Exploring the Identity of a Catholic University

CATHOLIC STUDIES HOSTS ANNUAL FACULTY SUMMER SEMINAR. In preparation for Catholic Studies’ 30th anniversary next fall, I recently visited the university archives where documents and records from the early years are carefully tucked away for research such as this. A box that contained issues of the Signature, the student-led...
SAINT PAUL, MN
stthomas.edu

Three Tommies Hold President Titles at Premier Banks

Imagine being 25 years old. Your St. Thomas college days are barely behind you, and you’ve been elevated to president of not one, but two banks. That was the swift trajectory for Casey Regan ’04, who, as president of two Premier Banks in Hastings, became the youngest bank president in the greater St. Paul area.
SAINT PAUL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Would Be Your Reaction if Your Neighbors Complained about this in St. Cloud?

This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard about. Not everyone has the same taste as far as any holiday decorating goes. Some people go all out like (as I put it) Christmas totally threw up in your living room or in your yard. Other people go for the minimalist look and others may not put up any decor at all - at least not in the yard. But- the point is - you do you. It's your yard or house, do what you want.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls council member Mary Jill Bringgold dies

Cannon Falls City Council member Mary Jill Bringgold, 62, died peacefully on Thanksgiving evening, according to her obituary with Lundberg Funeral Home. Bringgold was finishing up a four-year term on the council after being elected in 2018. She had battled cancer over the years. A celebration of life will be...
CANNON FALLS, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam

Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE

