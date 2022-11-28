One person shot at Germantown and Trinity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning on Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road.

When MPD made the scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A silver Jeep Patriot was the focus of an investigation off Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. The back window blown out.

We watched as detectives analyzed the crime scene. The call came in just after 8:45 a.m., saying a man had been shot.

“I saw them, take him to the ambulance,” a witness told us.

People we talked to didn’t believe the man was actually injured in the parking lot, but he stopped there for help.

This is the second crime near the same intersection in the last few days. On Black Friday, a woman’s vehicle was taken in a carjacking in front of the Trinity Commons shopping center.

As we enter the holiday shopping season, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced the return of Operation Jingle Bells. It’s focused on increasing visibility of law enforcement in normally busy shopping centers and parking lots.

At last check, the man who had been shot is expected to be okay.

No suspect information has been provided.











If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.