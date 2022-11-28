ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders: Police seeing influx of 911 calls from fearful community

By Emily Shapiro
 2 days ago

Authorities are receiving an influx of 911 calls from the fearful University of Idaho community weeks after four students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house.

The students -- Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 -- were killed in the early hours of Nov. 13. No arrests have been made.

Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves were roommates. Chapin was sleeping over with Kernodle, his girlfriend.

Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram - PHOTO: A photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves only a few days ago, shows University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.
MORE: Idaho college murders: Timeline of events

Moscow police said Sunday that, since the killings, they've received 78 "unusual circumstances" calls and 36 welfare check requests -- up from 70 calls and 18 requests respectively for all of October.

Police, who have been asking the community for help, also noted that residents have uploaded over 488 digital media submissions to the case's FBI page.

Heather Roberts/ABC News - PHOTO: The house where four University if Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022.
RAJAH BOSE/The New York Times/Redux - PHOTO: Investigators on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead in Moscow, Idaho.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has directed up to $1 million in emergency funds for the ongoing investigation, according to police.

Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell told ABC News on Sunday that concerns from the victims' families over the case going cold are "legitimate," but he added, “our concern is a successful prosecution."

"Justice is the end result -- we have to do what we are doing [out of public view]," Snell said.

MORE: Idaho stabbing victim Ethan Chapin 'lived his best life' at college

Two other roommates were in the house at the time of the murders and survived, appearing to have slept through the crimes, according to police. The surviving roommates are not considered suspects, police said.

As students return to campus following the Thanksgiving break, the university is gearing up for a candlelight vigil for the four victims, set for Wednesday.

Anyone with information can upload digital media to fbi.gov/moscowidaho or contact the tip line at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or 208-883-7180.

Nicholas K. Geranios/AP - PHOTO: Candles and flowers are left at a make-shift memorial honoring four slain University of Idaho students outside the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth contributed to this report.

Comments / 39

Tpotsopinion
2d ago

as much as I want answers ... I'm afraid it's gonna be very disturbing when we do find out the what and why of it. just so bizarre

Reply
20
AP_000234.d65290a938bc402fa6cf02d97330237a.2313
2d ago

We had gone by the idea when at a crime scene that: “ In the absence of evidence, evidence is never absent” always some thing as evidence is left at the scene and/or taken away

Reply
8
Rebecca Scott
2d ago

no doubt.. this is so sad ... scary too. especially in the area... but who did this crime is probably long gone and hiding.

Reply(5)
14
 

