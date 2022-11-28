ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese gov’t attacks, trashes U.S. ‘freedom’

A Chinese government spokesperson criticized American “freedom” Tuesday even as China is gripped by rare, large-scale protests demanding an end to its strict “zero-COVID” policy. Hua Chunying, an assistant minister of foreign affairs and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, tweeted that deaths by gunfire, COVID and fentanyl overdose...
AOL Corp

NATO commits to Ukraine membership, support against Russia: 'Keep calm and give tanks'

NATO on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to admit Ukraine as a member of the alliance as Russia steps up its attacks in the country. Representatives from NATO member states met in Romania to drum up support for Ukraine after devastating missile strikes left the country without power in some areas. Some nations committed military aid to help Kyiv maintain its defense, but most importantly the member states vowed to keep Ukraine on track to join the alliance.
marketplace.org

Germany warned about the danger of becoming economically dependent on China

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany has taken a big economic hit because of its energy dependence on the Kremlin. After President Vladimir Putin cut off supplies of Russian natural gas to punish Europeans for supporting Ukraine, the Germans have had to spend billions weaning their economy away from an over-reliance on this Russian resource.
Reuters

NATO concerned about China's 'opaque' military buildup -Blinken

BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - NATO allies are concerned about China's rapid and opaque military buildup and its cooperation with Russia, and discussed concrete ways to address the challenges posed by Beijing on Wednesday, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The Jewish Press

Israeli, US Air Forces Simulate Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.

