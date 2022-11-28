Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
China wants US not to interfere in ties with India - Pentagon
NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese gov’t attacks, trashes U.S. ‘freedom’
A Chinese government spokesperson criticized American “freedom” Tuesday even as China is gripped by rare, large-scale protests demanding an end to its strict “zero-COVID” policy. Hua Chunying, an assistant minister of foreign affairs and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, tweeted that deaths by gunfire, COVID and fentanyl overdose...
China Calls U.S. Top 'Nuclear Threat' to World in Reply to Pentagon Report
The Chinese Embassy's Liu Pengyu told Newsweek U.S. nuclear moves "gravely undermine global strategic stability and international peace and security."
AOL Corp
NATO commits to Ukraine membership, support against Russia: 'Keep calm and give tanks'
NATO on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to admit Ukraine as a member of the alliance as Russia steps up its attacks in the country. Representatives from NATO member states met in Romania to drum up support for Ukraine after devastating missile strikes left the country without power in some areas. Some nations committed military aid to help Kyiv maintain its defense, but most importantly the member states vowed to keep Ukraine on track to join the alliance.
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
marketplace.org
Germany warned about the danger of becoming economically dependent on China
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany has taken a big economic hit because of its energy dependence on the Kremlin. After President Vladimir Putin cut off supplies of Russian natural gas to punish Europeans for supporting Ukraine, the Germans have had to spend billions weaning their economy away from an over-reliance on this Russian resource.
Mayor warns Kyiv could be without heat all winter; Biden, Russia say they are open to talks: Ukraine updates
The continued Russian battering of Kyiv's energy infrastructure could result in large swaths of the city unable to heat homes this winter. Updates.
Ooh la la! Biden's first state dinner brings out glamour and guests galore
After a pandemic pause, the White House hosts a formal gala honoring France.
Putin Ally Says Nuclear Weapons 'Should Never Be Unleashed'
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has joined Beijing in reportedly expressing concern about nuclear rhetoric from Moscow.
China is planning an embassy in London on land with a royal past. Residents want King Charles to intervene
Residents of an apartment complex that sits on a historic parcel of land opposite the Tower of London want Britain's King Charles to buy it back, claiming that its current owner, China, will turn it into a hub for shadowy diplomatic activity.
POLITICO
China built new military post near disputed Indian border, satellite images show
BREAKING — USA WINS!: The U.S. won a nervy, NERVY game against Iran 1-0. They're moving on to the Round of 16 against the Netherlands. Hope the NatSec Daily family will watch along with us at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — China has built...
Congressional Democrats: Not a chance of reopening climate law
The president has been clear about his support for establishing a U.S. manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
NATO concerned about China's 'opaque' military buildup -Blinken
BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - NATO allies are concerned about China's rapid and opaque military buildup and its cooperation with Russia, and discussed concrete ways to address the challenges posed by Beijing on Wednesday, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The Jewish Press
US Ambassador to UN: ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Sharp Escalation in Violence ‘Between Israelis and Palestinians’
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed the “deep concern” of the Biden Administration over what she called a “sharp escalation in violence and tension between Israelis and Palestinians.”. Speaking at the monthly UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East, Thomas-Greenfield...
Philippines will explore for oil in South China Sea even without a deal with Beijing: Marcos
The Philippines must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea even without a deal with China, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday, emphasizing his country's right to exploit energy reserves in the contested waterway.
China's intercontinental military drone Wing Loong-3 can fly 6,200 miles with air-to-air missiles
The Chinese military recently unveiled the Wing Loong-3, its intercontinental unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition held in Guangdong province, South China Morning Post reported. Developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, the Wing Loong drones resemble the Predator/ Reaper drones used by...
The Jewish Press
Israeli, US Air Forces Simulate Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.
SpaceNews.com
U.S. Space Command supports use of ‘responsive launch’ to deter China and Russia
WASHINGTON — Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, endorsed the idea of partnering with commercial launch companies that can demonstrate fast turnaround operations, a concept known as tactically responsive space. “We need commercial mission partners to build the capabilities to replenish our military space assets,” Dickinson said...
Comments / 0