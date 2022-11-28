ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather – The chill is on, bundle up!

Overnight lows are mostly in the teens overnight…..with lower 20’s along the Blue Mountain region and a chilly 7 degrees in Ellensburg. The rain to snow showers are done for the time being, with dry conditions on the way with light winds. For your weekend, expect highs around...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington

The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wednesday winter weather across the valley

REGIONAL – Kittitas and Yakima Counties are in for their first significant snowfall of the 2022 winter season. We’ll see more rain in the Tri-Cities area into the lower parts of the valley, however, it is possible we’ll see a little snow as well. This will make for travel conditions to be messy, especially for the morning commute. PLAN AHEAD!...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Crews prepare city streets for winter weather

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As parts of the state start to see more snowfall, roads crews in the Tri-Cities are prepping the streets for the winter weather. A few snowflakes fell across the Tri-Cities Monday night, but nothing too significant. Evelyn Lusignan with the city of Kennewick said they are...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-90 reopened after crashes, winter weather

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- NONSTOP LOCAL WEATHER ALERT:. I-90 is now reopened for traffic in both directions from Ellensburg to Cle Elum. According to the Washington Department of Transportation chains are required for driving in the area. UPDATE:. I-90 West is expected to open around 2 p.m. on November 30. According to...
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima yard waste collection extended until December 12

YAKIMA, Wash.- Still waiting for those last few leaves to fall? The City of Yakima is extending its yard waste collection service through Monday, December 12. The collection service was originally set to end on Wednesday, November 30. “Due to the unusual warm weather this year, much of the foliage...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?

Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
TRI-CITIES, WA
92.9 The Bull

The Wussification Of Yakima: School Snow Days!

With Wednesday (November 30th) being the first major snow fall of the season, it also brought with it the first batch of school closures and delays. A few were closed; many were delayed. What caught my eye was some of the reactions on social media (more specifically, the Yakima Scan Facebook page). One in particular comment caught my eye.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-90 westbound closed near Cle Elum

Westbound I-90 exit 84 at Cle Elum is closed due to a blocking collision. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off of exit 84 onto Oaks Avenue. Detours are available via local roads. There is currently no timetable for when I-90 westbound will reopen.
CLE ELUM, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-82 closed due to dump truck rollover

INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 6:27 p.m. Lanes headed west on I-82 are completely clear. The closure is down to one lane. NOVEMBER 29, 2022 3:30 p.m. A dump truck rollover on Interstate 82 has closed all lanes headed west around milepost 38, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
FOX 11 and 41

Northwest Harvest set to open new Yakima distribution center

YAKIMA, Wash.- Northwest Harvest will open a new distribution center in Yakima with a ribbon-cutting on December 6. The new distribution center at 1968 J. Street will expand food storage and distribution space to over 200,000 square feet. “Opening our newest distribution center in Yakima addresses critical infrastructure needs for...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Reimann center in Pasco is first BNSF certified site in Washington

PASCO, Wash.- Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway has designated the Reimann Industrial Center and the Port of Pasco as one of its Certified Sites, the first in Washington state. The Reimann Industrial Center in Pasco is now one of 33 BNSF Certified sites in the nation. “BNSF’s site certification...
PASCO, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022

Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
KENNEWICK, WA

