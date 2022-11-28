Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather – The chill is on, bundle up!
Overnight lows are mostly in the teens overnight…..with lower 20’s along the Blue Mountain region and a chilly 7 degrees in Ellensburg. The rain to snow showers are done for the time being, with dry conditions on the way with light winds. For your weekend, expect highs around...
Why Don’t We Get More Snow in Tri-Cities? Complicated…
This week, we're hearing about (and seeing) snow in Wapato, even Walla Walla. North of Spokane, from Deer Park to Colville, from Sandpoint, ID to Post Falls, 8-16 inches of snow. But why not us? (picture taken locally in Kennewick a few years ago) At one point on Wednesday, November...
Yakima Herald Republic
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
I-84 closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes, winter weather
BOISE, Idaho — Multiple crashes and severe winter weather have forced a stretch of Interstate 84 to close in eastern Oregon Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4...
Wednesday winter weather across the valley
REGIONAL – Kittitas and Yakima Counties are in for their first significant snowfall of the 2022 winter season. We’ll see more rain in the Tri-Cities area into the lower parts of the valley, however, it is possible we’ll see a little snow as well. This will make for travel conditions to be messy, especially for the morning commute. PLAN AHEAD!...
KEPR
Crews prepare city streets for winter weather
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As parts of the state start to see more snowfall, roads crews in the Tri-Cities are prepping the streets for the winter weather. A few snowflakes fell across the Tri-Cities Monday night, but nothing too significant. Evelyn Lusignan with the city of Kennewick said they are...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-90 reopened after crashes, winter weather
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- NONSTOP LOCAL WEATHER ALERT:. I-90 is now reopened for traffic in both directions from Ellensburg to Cle Elum. According to the Washington Department of Transportation chains are required for driving in the area. UPDATE:. I-90 West is expected to open around 2 p.m. on November 30. According to...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima yard waste collection extended until December 12
YAKIMA, Wash.- Still waiting for those last few leaves to fall? The City of Yakima is extending its yard waste collection service through Monday, December 12. The collection service was originally set to end on Wednesday, November 30. “Due to the unusual warm weather this year, much of the foliage...
Update | Snow, slick roads close I-84 both directions in East Oregon. Winter storm warning
Don’t try to use Highway 204 as a detour.
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
The Wussification Of Yakima: School Snow Days!
With Wednesday (November 30th) being the first major snow fall of the season, it also brought with it the first batch of school closures and delays. A few were closed; many were delayed. What caught my eye was some of the reactions on social media (more specifically, the Yakima Scan Facebook page). One in particular comment caught my eye.
KIMA TV
Yakima fire officials give tips on how to keep your home safe during holiday decorating
YAKIMA, Wash.— As you get ready to deck your halls with Christmas decor, fire officials are reminding you of some tips to prevent house fires this holiday season. According to the U.S Fire Administration, a heat source too close to a Christmas tree causes 1 in every 4 winter fires.
Festive lights, Christmas events and holiday fun around Tri-Cities
Many of the Tri-Cities most popular yule-tide events kick off this week.
Seattle to Pasco Was a 14-Hour Road Trip on First Highway Over Snoqualmie [PHOTOS]
Since the 1700s, Cascade passes have been a pathway for travelers from both the west and the east. At first, it was only used by a handful of explorers (when it was an ancient Indian trail). Now, present-day - thousands of people make the trip just about every hour. Crossing...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 westbound closed near Cle Elum
Westbound I-90 exit 84 at Cle Elum is closed due to a blocking collision. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off of exit 84 onto Oaks Avenue. Detours are available via local roads. There is currently no timetable for when I-90 westbound will reopen.
nbcrightnow.com
I-82 closed due to dump truck rollover
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 6:27 p.m. Lanes headed west on I-82 are completely clear. The closure is down to one lane. NOVEMBER 29, 2022 3:30 p.m. A dump truck rollover on Interstate 82 has closed all lanes headed west around milepost 38, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
FOX 11 and 41
Northwest Harvest set to open new Yakima distribution center
YAKIMA, Wash.- Northwest Harvest will open a new distribution center in Yakima with a ribbon-cutting on December 6. The new distribution center at 1968 J. Street will expand food storage and distribution space to over 200,000 square feet. “Opening our newest distribution center in Yakima addresses critical infrastructure needs for...
FOX 11 and 41
Reimann center in Pasco is first BNSF certified site in Washington
PASCO, Wash.- Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway has designated the Reimann Industrial Center and the Port of Pasco as one of its Certified Sites, the first in Washington state. The Reimann Industrial Center in Pasco is now one of 33 BNSF Certified sites in the nation. “BNSF’s site certification...
Lost and abandoned Tri-Cities pets will have a new home by Christmas 2023. What’s changing?
The cities took control of the shelter after a report showed overcrowding and other problems.
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022
Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
