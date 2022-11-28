Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
This Is the Poorest City in Louisiana
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
KTBS
Louisiana's electricity prices were 2 cents cheaper than national average
(The Center Square) — Louisiana’s electricity costs were more than 2 cents per kilowatt hour cheaper than the national average in 2021, according to recent analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA published new state electricity profiles this month that show the average retail price for...
KTBS
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
NEW ORLEANS - Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the...
KTBS
Equipment grants award to state and local Arkansas law enforcement agencies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas funded grants totaling more than $7 million were awarded Thursday to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Approximately 90% of the total funds will be received by local police and sheriff's departments to purchase new equipment. The grants were...
KTBS
Webster sheriff to serve on state law enforcement board
BATON ROUGE, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has been appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement. The appointment was made this month by Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m delighted to serve on the La. Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction,...
KTBS
Louisiana marijuana task force ponders issues with diagnosing impairment at work
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislature’s Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force discussed issues with unemployment compensation, impairment, and testing on Tuesday as they prepare to craft recommendations for lawmakers later this month. Task force members are now working on an accelerated timeline to present recommendations to...
KTBS
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces senior staff appointments
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the appointments of four senior staff members on Tuesday. Judd P. Deere was chosen as deputy chief of staff. Also chosen as deputy chief of staff was Kelly Eichler. Andrew “Vu” Ritchie was appointed chief legal counsel and named as director...
KTBS
Hurricane season ends; quiet in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - This year's hurricane season delivered something Louisiana hasn't had much of recently: quiet. The Atlantic Basin season that began June 1 and ends Wednesday included a near-average number of tropical storms and hurricanes, but also a greatly needed pause in landfalls along the Louisiana coastline, providing residents with more time to recover from the last two disastrously intense years.
KTBS
Unsettled weather heading into the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two warm fronts and a cold front are forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex between Friday and Sunday. Rain is possible with these boundaries. Here is the forecast timeline:. A warm front moves into Toledo Bend on Friday morning. Patchy drizzle and a few showers are possible...
Comments / 0