ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

This Is the Poorest City in Louisiana

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Louisiana's electricity prices were 2 cents cheaper than national average

(The Center Square) — Louisiana’s electricity costs were more than 2 cents per kilowatt hour cheaper than the national average in 2021, according to recent analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA published new state electricity profiles this month that show the average retail price for...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Webster sheriff to serve on state law enforcement board

BATON ROUGE, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has been appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement. The appointment was made this month by Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m delighted to serve on the La. Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction,...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Hurricane season ends; quiet in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - This year's hurricane season delivered something Louisiana hasn't had much of recently: quiet. The Atlantic Basin season that began June 1 and ends Wednesday included a near-average number of tropical storms and hurricanes, but also a greatly needed pause in landfalls along the Louisiana coastline, providing residents with more time to recover from the last two disastrously intense years.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Unsettled weather heading into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two warm fronts and a cold front are forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex between Friday and Sunday. Rain is possible with these boundaries. Here is the forecast timeline:. A warm front moves into Toledo Bend on Friday morning. Patchy drizzle and a few showers are possible...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy