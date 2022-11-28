Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Dr. Wetzbarger retiring from Madison Regional Health System
A long-time Madison physician is retiring. Dr. Wayne Wetzbarger will retire from practice at Madison Regional Health System effective December 1st. Dr. Wetzbarger has served the Madison community for nearly forty years. He is originally from Sioux Falls and began practicing in Madison in 1984. Dr. Wetzbarger’s advice to his patients is to “take care of yourself, get regular medical care, and see your physician routinely”.
amazingmadison.com
Sobriety checkpoints planned for area counties
South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety said fourteen sobriety checkpoints in twelve counties are scheduled to be held during the month of December. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
opb.org
Lack of housing leads to hiring woes for Central Oregon businesses, study finds
In Bend, it’s not uncommon to find many restaurants closed on Monday and long wait times at certain businesses. Employers in Bend are finding it increasingly difficult to fill empty positions and the region’s high cost of housing is often a direct factor, according to a new study produced by the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
amazingmadison.com
Three members elected to new consolidated ORR School Board
Oldham-Ramona and Rutland School District voters have decided who will serve on the district’s new combined school board. In unofficial results from Tuesday’s Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board election, for the three-year term representing the Rutland School District, Jessica Anderson received the most votes with 213, and Brooke Albertson received 43. For the two-year term representing the Rutland School District on the board, Tyler Pickard was the top vote-getter with 169, and Robin Tveito received 89 votes.
amazingmadison.com
Interstate 90 reconstruction project concludes in McCook County
The South Dakota Department of Transportation said work is nearing completion on the Interstate 90 reconstruction project from Salem to Humboldt. A significant traffic switch will occur there today. Motorists are advised that all westbound traffic will be moved from the eastbound lanes and guided into the westbound lanes so repainting of lane lines can be completed for eastbound traffic.
ijpr.org
BLM says environmental review can begin for proposal for Oregon’s first chemical process gold mine
The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process. Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.
ijpr.org
Environmental regulators to test well water for contaminants in Central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will test the water in up to 100 wells for free in southern Deschutes County as part of a statewide study of groundwater pollution. The testing will take place in the spring and again in the fall. Similar testing for groundwater contamination has been...
Inflation relief: Oregon among 20 states offering one-time rebates, tax credits
Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, at least 20 states are offering one-time tax rebates and tax credits to help people cope with rising costs.
Readers respond: Tolling plan inefficient, unfair
The op-ed in favor of tolling by Susan McLain and Lee Beyer deserves a response, (“Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely,” Nov. 13) Neither of these legislators live in the tolled area. The first section proposed for tolling is on I-205 from Stafford...
Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland
Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
KGW
City removes homeless encampment on North Columbia Blvd
The encampment was years in the making. Neighbors said the city didn’t take action fast enough, but residents said the approach wouldn’t help people living in the ca.
amazingmadison.com
Madison firemen and city personnel work to extinguish fire within Yard Waste site
Madison firemen and Madison City personnel have been working to put out a fire within the city’s Yard Waste site on 456th Avenue. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the fire was first noticed on Friday night. He said that all of the grass clippings, leaves, and other yard waste that are brought to the site are pushed into a bigger pile and the fire started within that pile. He said that the fire department had three trucks and the city had payloaders working to spread the pile out and attempt to extinguish it. Minnaert said that they had been working on it throughout the weekend and were hoping to get it calmed down on Monday. He said that this has happened in previous years also so they will be working on a plan to do things differently to try to prevent it.
I-84 closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes, winter weather
BOISE, Idaho — Multiple crashes and severe winter weather have forced a stretch of Interstate 84 to close in eastern Oregon Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4...
KTVZ
New state law allows all Oregon cities, 2 counties to seek authority to set their own speed limits
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law allows all 241 cities in Oregon, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas counties to apply for the authority to designate speed limits on roadways under their jurisdiction, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Currently, all changes in speed limits go through...
cascadebusnews.com
Dutch Bros in Oregon Donated More than $23,000 to Support Honor Flight of Central Oregon
(Photo | Courtesy of Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros locations in Oregon partnered with customers to donate more than $23,000 to Honor Flight of Central Oregon. Proceeds from every drink sold on November 11 at participating shops were donated to the organization to support their mission. Honor Flight of Central Oregon...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Energy Authority invests $4.9M in state’s largest solar farm
Residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will get a lot more power from the sun next summer. That’s when construction is expected to finish in Houston on what will be the state’s largest solar farm, projected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes. The state-owned Alaska Energy Authority...
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
nbcrightnow.com
I-84 closed in Eastern Oregon with no alternate route
OREGON — UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound lanes are now open for travel, according to ODOT. Westbound are still closed but may open soon. DECEMBER 1, 2022 5:07 p.m. Interstate 84 is closed in both directions between Exit 216, east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, east of La Grande, due to winter weather and several crashes. The Tollgate Highway, OR 204, is only open for local traffic, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
resourceworld.com
Paramount Gold hits permitting milestone in Oregon
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG-NYSE American) said Tuesday the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has accepted the plan of operations for the proposed high-grade underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in eastern Oregon as complete. With completeness, Paramount said the BLM will issue a notice of intent, thereby initiating the...
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
