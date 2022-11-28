Madison firemen and Madison City personnel have been working to put out a fire within the city’s Yard Waste site on 456th Avenue. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the fire was first noticed on Friday night. He said that all of the grass clippings, leaves, and other yard waste that are brought to the site are pushed into a bigger pile and the fire started within that pile. He said that the fire department had three trucks and the city had payloaders working to spread the pile out and attempt to extinguish it. Minnaert said that they had been working on it throughout the weekend and were hoping to get it calmed down on Monday. He said that this has happened in previous years also so they will be working on a plan to do things differently to try to prevent it.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO