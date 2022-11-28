FARGO (KFGO) – An investigation is underway after a pilot reported a small drone at Hector International Airport late Tuesday morning. “A pilot that was taxiing on our east parallel taxiway Bravo reported to air traffic that a white and black drone passed his aircraft at about 35-40 feet in the air paralleling the aircraft as he was taxiing on Bravo taxiway, the pilot reported the drone kind of moved in a northwest direction, kind of toward the air traffic control tower, that’s kind of the last that we know about it,” Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO