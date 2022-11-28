ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Four dogs die in fire near Perham, wood stove cause of blaze

PERHAM, Minn. (KFGO) – A wood stove was the cause of a fire southwest of Perham that destroyed a shop, everything inside and killed four yellow labs. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the blaze was spotted by someone driving by shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office says the fire is not considered suspicious.
PERHAM, MN
kfgo.com

Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing

LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
LISBON, ND
kfgo.com

West Fargo man charged with threatening to murder probation officer

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – A West Fargo man has been charged with threatening to murder his probation officer. The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office said Robert Ivers, 69, became upset following a Nov. 17, 2022 hearing to revoke his probation for a 2018 felony conviction. He was taken to an interview room where he pounded his fists on a table, broke a chair leg and threw his paperwork while continuously screaming the word “hate.”
WEST FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
WAHPETON, ND
kfgo.com

Drone reported at Hector International Airport, investigation underway

FARGO (KFGO) – An investigation is underway after a pilot reported a small drone at Hector International Airport late Tuesday morning. “A pilot that was taxiing on our east parallel taxiway Bravo reported to air traffic that a white and black drone passed his aircraft at about 35-40 feet in the air paralleling the aircraft as he was taxiing on Bravo taxiway, the pilot reported the drone kind of moved in a northwest direction, kind of toward the air traffic control tower, that’s kind of the last that we know about it,” Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy