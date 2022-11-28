Read full article on original website
Related
Match Group’s BLK Announces Inaugural Members Of New Advocacy Council
Today, BLK, the largest dating and lifestyle app for Black singles, announced the inaugural members of the BLK Advocacy Council. A first-of-its-kind committee for the brand, the BLK Advocacy Council will provide advice and recommendations that support BLK’s mission of creating meaningful connections for Black singles and supporting causes that are important to members of the app.
Wallet Factory Reports Its 2022 Awards and Recognition Honors
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Wallet Factory, a FinTech services and customer loyalty programs provider that delivers its digital wallet and customer rewards applications to leading brands worldwide, has managed to garner a good raft of industry awards, achievements, and acknowledgments from many world-famous financial organizations and technology journals. This year’s record results were made possible thanks to the high-quality product and service line that Wallet Factory tailored to meet the growing needs of its clients and their end customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005865/en/ Wallet Factory is thrilled about getting recognized with multiple awards for achieving technology excellence in the development of eWallets and customer rewards platforms. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Cardinality.ai Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
Cardinality.ai recognized State or Local Government Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. Cardinality.ai is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
ABC News
Native American inventor Danielle Boyer combines tradition and innovation through robotics
Danielle Boyer knew she was interested in robotics from a young age. But with limited learning resources -- a problem many Native American students face -- Boyer, who is Ojibwe, said she had to take things into her own hands. She taught herself through watching YouTube videos, flipping through old...
assetservicingtimes.com
Kneip and Next Gate Tech partner to enhance data services
Kneip and Next Gate Tech partner to enhance data services. Fund data management provider Kneip has partnered with fintech Next Gate Tech to bring together both companies’ expertise in fund data management. Kneip currently manages the data publication and investor disclosure for more than 10,000 funds in over 40...
makeuseof.com
The Top 6 Certifications for Software Engineers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As a software engineer, obtaining professional certifications proves your expertise within the discipline. However, while there may be a general notion that certifications are a bonus to supplement the other listings on your resume, many experts agree that they are becoming more important in hiring managers' decisions.
nftgators.com
Former xx Network CTO Will Carter Joins Lamina1 as Chief Technology Officer
Will Carter was formerly the CTO of the xx Network, a privacy-focused blockchain ecosystem. He was also the chief product officer of Elixxir, an ultra-private messaging app for Web3 communities. Carter brings a decade of experience in research and technology development to Lamina1. Lamina1, the Layer 1 blockchain and metaverse...
GE Healthcare’s AIR Recon DL Technology Recognized by Popular Science Magazine in the ‘Best of What’s New’ Awards
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- GE Healthcare announced today that it was recognized in the annual ‘Best of What’s New’ awards by Popular Science Magazine. The award highlights GE Healthcare’s AIR Recon DL technology and the benefits it brings to the healthcare industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005164/en/ AIR Recon DL: How it works (Graphic: Business Wire)
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005416/en/ Ross Meyercord, newly named CEO of Propel Software (Photo: Business Wire)
Netrix Global Named 2022 Winner in the BIG Awards for Business
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Netrix Global, an award-winning MSSP and MSP, today announced it has received one of Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Awards for Business and was named 2022 Small Business of the Year. The organization’s annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005147/en/ Netrix Global has been recognized as a Small Business of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Si-Ware Partners with Eurofins Agro to Explore Applications for Feeds and Forages in Laboratory and Field Environments
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Si-Ware Systems, the creator of the NeoSpectra material analysis platform, today announced a collaboration with Eurofins Agro to investigate the application of the NeoSpectra platform to their analytical portfolio, including field usage and lab applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005283/en/ Si-Ware and Eurofins Agro announce collaboration to explore laboratory and field applications for feeds and forages. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Blue Origin’s Shahir Gerges discusses a post-ISS orbital economy at TC Sessions: Space
Here’s the rub. No one knows exactly what that presence looks like, how it should be built, who would run it and how it would make money. These complex questions are why we’re thrilled that Blue Origin’s Shahir Gerges, director of business strategy for Orbital Reef, will join us for a fireside chat onstage at TC Sessions: Space on December 6.
Cognigy Achieves AWS Conversational AI Competency Distinction
DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Cognigy announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Conversational AI Competency distinction. This designation recognizes Cognigy for its expertise in developing high quality, highly effective chatbot, virtual assistant and interactive voice response (IVR) solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006014/en/ Cognigy has achieved the Amazon Web Services Conversational AI Competency distinction. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IWBI Launches the WELL Equity Rating to Advance Organizations and Places Where “Everyone Feels Welcome, Seen and Heard”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) announced today the launch of the WELL Equity Rating, a new rating designed to help organizations act on their diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility goals, and improve company culture and employee health. Over 30 leading organizations – including AvalonBay Communities, Canderel, Empire State Realty Trust, JLL, Overbury, Shaw Industries and the State University of New York (SUNY) College of Environmental Science and Forestry – have already enrolled in the rating, demonstrating their commitment to creating places where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005749/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
HP, Aon, and Liberty Bank are piloting a new apprenticeship program to help fill the finance talent pipeline
Launched by the American Institute of CPAs and the U.S. Department of Labor, the program is for all career levels. There may be a talent shortage in accounting. But there’s also another big issue for CFOs to think about—finance and accounting professionals who need upskilling. The American Institute...
