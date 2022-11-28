LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Wallet Factory, a FinTech services and customer loyalty programs provider that delivers its digital wallet and customer rewards applications to leading brands worldwide, has managed to garner a good raft of industry awards, achievements, and acknowledgments from many world-famous financial organizations and technology journals. This year’s record results were made possible thanks to the high-quality product and service line that Wallet Factory tailored to meet the growing needs of its clients and their end customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005865/en/ Wallet Factory is thrilled about getting recognized with multiple awards for achieving technology excellence in the development of eWallets and customer rewards platforms. (Graphic: Business Wire)

10 HOURS AGO