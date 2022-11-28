Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal
South Carolina OL Jordan Davis announced via social media on Wednesday that he would be leaving Columbia following an 8-4 season. Davis will have 3 years of eligibility remaining at his next school. “There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff,” Davis wrote....
Anthony Carries Cuts Down Recruitment
Running back Anthony Carrie has been a priority for South Carolina for quite some time, and he just narrowed down his schools.
247Sports
Michigan, South Carolina among Kirk Herbstreit's top eight performing teams of Week 13
Michigan and South Carolina were among ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit’s top performing teams from Week 13. Michigan knocked off Ohio State to remain unbeaten and get back to the Big Ten Championship Game. It was a glorious day for Jim Harbaugh but there were seven other teams in Herbstreit’s top eight that certainly made their mark over rivalry weekend. Another team featured in that group were the Gamecocks, who followed their stunning upset of Tennessee with a 31-30, comeback win over arch-rival Clemson.
247Sports
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
Pate's take on what Saturday's win does for recruiting
South Carolina took down its archrival on Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium as it would snap a seven-game losing streak to Clemson in the 31-30 win. The Gamecocks finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and will wait to see where they will go bowling. The Gamecocks went on a run to wrap up the regular season as they would record two top 10 victories with wins over Tennessee and Clemson.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Beamer is beating the odds, has the Gamecocks trending up
It is now starting to become common. In 25 games at South Carolina, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has had a knack for knocking off heavy favorites and reversing a good many negative trends he inherited results-wise when he took over the program. Support NIL at South Carolina through Carolina...
The Potential Ripple Effect Of The Hugh Freeze Hire
Auburn announced the hiring of head coach Hugh Freeze, which holds implications for South Carolina and the entire college football landscape.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson
CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
Beamer helping Rattler make 'the best decision for his future'
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler finished out the regular season strong as he played a pivotal part in why his team was able to defeat back-to-back top 10 opponents. The Gamecocks’ signal caller will now have a decision to make as to if he wants to come back to Columbia for the 2023 season.
Team Scoop - Bright Gamecock Future
The latest South Carolina football team scoop, including a look back and a look ahead to what is to come in Columbia.
Long-time listener, first-time caller 'Shane' gives Tony Annan a ring on 107.5 The Game
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer was on the opposite end of the phone lines on Wednesday morning when he elected to call in to The Early Game with Bill Gunter on 107.5. Beamer wanted to talk a little of “the other football” when he heard men’s soccer coach Tony Annan on the show.
Marcus Satterfield Leaves For Nebraska
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina and will join Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule.
247Sports
South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit
South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
Hevin Brown-Shuler Brings Refined Technique & Tools
Defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler is incredibly polished for a high schooler, and South Carolina is in serious pursuit.
gwsports.com
Men's Basketball Primed for Nationally-Televised Clash with South Carolina
WASHINGTON - GW men's basketball is set to host its first Power 5 foes in five years as South Carolina visits the Smith Center on Wednesday night. Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. MIRACLE ON 22ND STREET. GW Athletics will host its annual "Miracle on 22nd...
mixonline.com
L-Acoustics A15i Conquers the Concrete at Williams-Brice Stadium
Good and loud: those are the adjectives routinely applied to Williams-Brice Stadium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. On game days, the atmosphere at the venue, which is home to the university’s South Carolina Gamecocks, has developed a reputation for being one of the most rowdy and energetic environments in NCAA football. That enthusiasm translates into trouble for opposing quarterbacks trying to call plays in what is also widely noted by visiting teams as among the loudest college-stadium environments to play in.
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista
That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
