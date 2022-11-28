ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kaynewscow.com

Allbaugh will not take county commission seat in January

NEWKIRK — Joe Allbaugh will not be taking office as county commissioner in January. It was announced at Monday’s Kay County Commissioner meeting that Allbaugh will not take office because of health issues. Election Board Secretary Carol Leaming said that Dec. 15 is the deadline for a resolution...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Nov. 22-29

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 22-29 include:. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, burglary, eluding, leaving scene of an accident, endangering others, inmate in possession of contraband. Keith Wayne Beard, 34, Blackwell, felon in possession of a firearm.
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Nov. 22-28

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:46 a.m. police arrested Adrienne Williams on traffic charges and DUI at 14th and Hazel. At 10:58 a.m. police took a report on a traffic stop in the 1300 block of N. Ash. A red Nissan pickup was towed. At...
PONCA CITY, OK
Journal Tribune

Vortex beer catches Blackwell in strong, flavorful, current

A Ponca City brewery is expanding thanks to a Blackwell business. Shepherd Oil Co., which owns convenience stores across the county, is now carrying three craft beers from Vortex Alley Brewing in Ponca City, marking the brewery’s first convenience store deal as well as its first retail location in Blackwell.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Commerce Team tours Blackwell businesses

BLACKWELL — This week, Commerce executives visited four companies in Blackwell, Cupid Intimates, CFM Foundry, BOSTD, America, LLC and Sooner State Pattern Works. Commerce staff spoke with business leaders and toured the facilities to learn more about operations. Starting the tours with Cupid Intimates, the Commerce team was able...
BLACKWELL, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

One injured in crash near Burbank

BURBANK — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a personal injury collision occurred at 7 p.m. on Nov 30 at the intersection of Oklahoma 18 and east Remington Road, southeast of Burbank in Osage County. Troopers report that a 2006 Buick LeSabre, driven by Jarayh Florence, 28, Pawhuska, was...
BURBANK, OK
ocolly.com

Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma

As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

PC Federated Music Club to perform at First Christian Church on Dec. 4

PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Federated Music Club will perform the sounds of Christmas at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the First Christian Church at 5th and Cleveland. The program, “Joyous Bells of Christmas,” will feature the Music Club Choral Workshop and the newly formed Handbell Workshop. Admission is free.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Former resident in bodybuilding finals

Body Former Ponca City resident Amanda Burnett of Tulsa has qualified for an international bodybuilding competition to be held in Las Vegas in December. Burnett will compete in the Ms. Wellness Olympia portion of the event on Dec. 16, which features bodybuilders from around the world. She is a 2002...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Tonkawa police seeking help in locating missing teen

TONKAWA — Tonkawa police is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 17-year-old Zachary Mitchel Boswell. He is described as a Native American male 5’10, 210 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair and a light mustache. His hair is described as long on top and shaved on the sides.
TONKAWA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy