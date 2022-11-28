Read full article on original website
Related
kaynewscow.com
Allbaugh will not take county commission seat in January
NEWKIRK — Joe Allbaugh will not be taking office as county commissioner in January. It was announced at Monday’s Kay County Commissioner meeting that Allbaugh will not take office because of health issues. Election Board Secretary Carol Leaming said that Dec. 15 is the deadline for a resolution...
Ponca City News
Kay County Commissionerelect unable to fulfill term due to health issues
Body Kay County Commissioner- Elect, Joe M. Allbaugh, stated in a press release that he would not be able to take office and fulfill his term as Kay County Commissioner due to health issues. The following is the statement released by Allbaugh: “With deep regret, I am hereby notifying the...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Nov. 22-29
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 22-29 include:. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, burglary, eluding, leaving scene of an accident, endangering others, inmate in possession of contraband. Keith Wayne Beard, 34, Blackwell, felon in possession of a firearm.
kaynewscow.com
Court dates set for couple accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Heartland Tank, LLC
NEWKIRK — Initial apperances are scheduled in Kay County District Court for a Marland couple accused of conspiring to embezzle over $600,000 from Heartland Tank, LLC. Andrea Nichole Siler, 44, and James Lee Siler, 51, are charged with felony counts of embezzlement and conspiracy. Major Ken Petrashek, in investigator...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Nov. 22-28
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:46 a.m. police arrested Adrienne Williams on traffic charges and DUI at 14th and Hazel. At 10:58 a.m. police took a report on a traffic stop in the 1300 block of N. Ash. A red Nissan pickup was towed. At...
Journal Tribune
Vortex beer catches Blackwell in strong, flavorful, current
A Ponca City brewery is expanding thanks to a Blackwell business. Shepherd Oil Co., which owns convenience stores across the county, is now carrying three craft beers from Vortex Alley Brewing in Ponca City, marking the brewery’s first convenience store deal as well as its first retail location in Blackwell.
kaynewscow.com
Commerce Team tours Blackwell businesses
BLACKWELL — This week, Commerce executives visited four companies in Blackwell, Cupid Intimates, CFM Foundry, BOSTD, America, LLC and Sooner State Pattern Works. Commerce staff spoke with business leaders and toured the facilities to learn more about operations. Starting the tours with Cupid Intimates, the Commerce team was able...
KOKI FOX 23
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
kaynewscow.com
One injured in crash near Burbank
BURBANK — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a personal injury collision occurred at 7 p.m. on Nov 30 at the intersection of Oklahoma 18 and east Remington Road, southeast of Burbank in Osage County. Troopers report that a 2006 Buick LeSabre, driven by Jarayh Florence, 28, Pawhuska, was...
ocolly.com
Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma
As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
kaynewscow.com
PC Federated Music Club to perform at First Christian Church on Dec. 4
PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Federated Music Club will perform the sounds of Christmas at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the First Christian Church at 5th and Cleveland. The program, “Joyous Bells of Christmas,” will feature the Music Club Choral Workshop and the newly formed Handbell Workshop. Admission is free.
Ponca City News
Former resident in bodybuilding finals
Body Former Ponca City resident Amanda Burnett of Tulsa has qualified for an international bodybuilding competition to be held in Las Vegas in December. Burnett will compete in the Ms. Wellness Olympia portion of the event on Dec. 16, which features bodybuilders from around the world. She is a 2002...
kaynewscow.com
Tonkawa police seeking help in locating missing teen
TONKAWA — Tonkawa police is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 17-year-old Zachary Mitchel Boswell. He is described as a Native American male 5’10, 210 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair and a light mustache. His hair is described as long on top and shaved on the sides.
1600kush.com
Pawnee man accused of breaking windows at Simpson’s Gym in Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Pawnee man, who reportedly told a police officer that he wanted to go to jail, has been charged with breaking two windows at Simpson’s Gym and Chiropractic in Cushing. Ronald Lee James, 41, has been ordered held on $5,000 bail in the Payne County...
Powerhouse programs Stillwater, Choctaw meet to decide 6AII state championship
By Michael Kinney Stillwater photo by Christian Potts Ever since the 2022 season started, it’s seemed like Stillwater and Choctaw were on a collision course. Even though the likes of Edmond Deer Creek and Muskogee were worthy contenders, the Pioneers (13-0) and Yellowjackets (11-1) were ...
First-of-its-kind implant to help heart failure performed in OKC
An Enid man was one of the first heart failure patients to receive a new implant.
KOCO
17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol
STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
KOCO
Officials think fire that destroyed Enid building could have been arson
ENID, Okla. — Officials think a fire that destroyed a building in Enid could have been arson. Now, fire officials think it could have been arson. Fire officials said the building is a total loss after flames were put out on Monday afternoon. Now, the state fire marshal’s office...
Comments / 0