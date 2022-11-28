Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Introducing the 2022 MLive Bay City Football Dream Team: Offense
BAY CITY, MI -- Recognizing the top high school football performers from the 23-team coverage area of MLive Bay City and The Bay City Times with our 25th annual Dream Team. Area coaches were asked for nominations and input and selections were made by the MLive sports staff. Here is a look at the 2022 honor squad for offense. Coming Thursday: Defense.
Meet the 2022 Flint-area football Dream Team on offense
FLINT – It’s time to unveil the Flint-area football Dream Team on offense for the 2022 season. We consulted a variety of sources – coaches, statistics, personal observations and team success – in singling out the best offensive players in the Flint area.
See 2022 MLive Saginaw Football Dream Team Offense, Player of the Year
Braylon Isom led the Saginaw Valley League North in receiving as a sophomore. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Life goes on for Gladwin, but with an ever-lasting state championship twist
GLADWIN, MI – Earl Esiline readied his hockey gear, Lucas Mead headed to basketball practice and Marc Jarster carted his daughter to dance class. They’re shifting gears in Gladwin as life goes on.
10 Flint-area girls basketball players to watch in 2022-23
FLINT – The high school football season is barely over and already the girls basketball season is kicking off around Michigan this week. So with that in mind, we’ve got 10 Flint-area players you might want to keep an eye on this season.
Gladwin Marching Band Helps Stranded Motorist Hours Before State Championship Game
Some people may not believe in good karma, but the Gladwin Flying G’s definitely do. Hours before Gladwin High School’s football team took down Frankenmuth to win their first state title, the marching band took on an opponent of their own: a car blocking the offramp to Ford Field.
fox2detroit.com
MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec....
Centre Daily
Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team
The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten's move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: 'I'm completely upset'
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is "completely upset" about the following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight players for their role in the tunnel fight. Michigan, on the other...
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
1st time Powerball player from Genesee County wins $150,000 prize
LANSING, MI -- Avery WIlliams had never played Powerball before, but when the jackpot hit $1 billion earlier this month, he gave it a shot. The 27-year-old Burton resident had no idea that playing the lottery would be so financially rewarding so quickly. “I’d never played Powerball before, but I...
Sadness: Stars & Structure of Popular Flint Area Business Come Down
Another iconic building's life comes to an end. We'll add this to our list of places we miss around Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. The end of the Walli's Restaurant & Banquet Center (and one point, lodge) happened several years ago. Now, the last physical memories of its former success are being demolished.
bridgemi.com
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Michigan hunters have killed nearly 252,000 deer so far this fall. New mandatory reporting requirements provide better, faster data on Michigan’s deer hunt. State officials say the data will help them manage deer herds, but some hunters have chafed at the new rules. It’s been a storybook hunting season...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Flint, MI
Located on the banks of the Flint River, the city of Flint in Michigan is the county seat of Genesee County, with a population of 81,252 as of the 2020 census. The city is the birthplace of the automobile company General Motors, thereby earning the nickname "Vehicle City." Fur trader...
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
tricitytimes-online.com
Pole barn is destroyed in fire
IMLAY CITY — Imlay City firefighters responded at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 to a pole barn fire on N. Van Dyke Rd. Fire Chief Rick Horton said a passerby witnessed flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure and contacted Lapeer County Central Dispatch. After calling 911,...
A new restaurant and bar has opened across the Davison Hotel
DAVISON, MI - Looking for something different? A new restaurant and bar has opened across the Davison Hotel. Belva Restaurant and Bar, located at 203 N. Main St., recently opened to compliment people attending the hotel, or that just want a unique dining experience.
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
WLUC
UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former Native American boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
WNEM
SB I-75 back open in Genesee County following crash
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a morning crash. The crash was reported at Dort Highway about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes were closed for a couple hours but have since reopened.
