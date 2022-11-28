ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

MLive.com

Introducing the 2022 MLive Bay City Football Dream Team: Offense

BAY CITY, MI -- Recognizing the top high school football performers from the 23-team coverage area of MLive Bay City and The Bay City Times with our 25th annual Dream Team. Area coaches were asked for nominations and input and selections were made by the MLive sports staff. Here is a look at the 2022 honor squad for offense. Coming Thursday: Defense.
BAY CITY, MI
Centre Daily

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
EAST LANSING, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Flint, MI

Located on the banks of the Flint River, the city of Flint in Michigan is the county seat of Genesee County, with a population of 81,252 as of the 2020 census. The city is the birthplace of the automobile company General Motors, thereby earning the nickname "Vehicle City." Fur trader...
FLINT, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Pole barn is destroyed in fire

IMLAY CITY — Imlay City firefighters responded at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 to a pole barn fire on N. Van Dyke Rd. Fire Chief Rick Horton said a passerby witnessed flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure and contacted Lapeer County Central Dispatch. After calling 911,...
IMLAY CITY, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP group sheds light on state's history of Native American boarding schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former Native American boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

SB I-75 back open in Genesee County following crash

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a morning crash. The crash was reported at Dort Highway about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes were closed for a couple hours but have since reopened.

