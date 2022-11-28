Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
Four dogs die in fire near Perham, wood stove cause of blaze
PERHAM, Minn. (KFGO) – A wood stove was the cause of a fire southwest of Perham that destroyed a shop, everything inside and killed four yellow labs. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the blaze was spotted by someone driving by shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office says the fire is not considered suspicious.
740thefan.com
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
740thefan.com
West Fargo man charged with threatening to murder probation officer
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – A West Fargo man has been charged with threatening to murder his probation officer. The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office said Robert Ivers, 69, became upset following a Nov. 17, 2022 hearing to revoke his probation for a 2018 felony conviction. He was taken to an interview room where he pounded his fists on a table, broke a chair leg and threw his paperwork while continuously screaming the word “hate.”
740thefan.com
City gives new owner 180 days to make repairs to dangerous Fargo house that was on demolition block
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo home declared dangerous and city-ordered for demolition by December 30, has been given a reprieve. The house, built in 1900, located at 812 7th Street N, is vacant, heavily damaged with squatter activity. Taxes had not been paid since 2019. The former owner is living in an assisted living center.
740thefan.com
Drone reported at Hector International Airport, investigation underway
FARGO (KFGO) – An investigation is underway after a pilot reported a small drone at Hector International Airport late Tuesday morning. “A pilot that was taxiing on our east parallel taxiway Bravo reported to air traffic that a white and black drone passed his aircraft at about 35-40 feet in the air paralleling the aircraft as he was taxiing on Bravo taxiway, the pilot reported the drone kind of moved in a northwest direction, kind of toward the air traffic control tower, that’s kind of the last that we know about it,” Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said.
740thefan.com
Dilworth City Council approves new fire chief as Mark Empting steps down
DILWORTH, Minn. (KFGO) – The Dilworth City Council approved the hiring of Scott Payne as the city’s new fire chief as longtime fire chief Mark Empting steps down from that position as Payne takes over the position effective December 1. Empting, who is Clay County Sheriff, was honored...
Comments / 0