milfordmirror.com
These celebrities bought and sold real estate in CT in 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While the housing market cooled down from a hectic 2021 real estate year, home prices throughout Connecticut are still up with affordability dropping in the Nutmeg State and nationwide. Hearst Connecticut previously reported that median sale price for a home in Connecticut was $349,000 in 2022, up 7.4 percent from 2021, as calculated by Berkshire Hathaway.
CT’s Most Popular Slang Word Has Ruined the Lives of Countless Women
"Karen" is no longer a name, it's part of the American lexicon. Calling an angry, obnoxious, pushy, racist, middle-aged white woman "a Karen" is also the most popular slang word/phrase in the State of CT, according to QuillBot. The grammar app conducted a study where they analyzed Google data to...
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
CT’s Top 5 Rated Reality Shows, Including Game Shows Have Very Little in Common
Reality TV, the very mention of it can cause heated debates. Despite it's vocal detractors, it's been an American reality since 1948 if you include "Candid Camera." If you don't include hidden camera shows or game shows, the discussion gets even murkier. Network TV faithful will say "Survivor" (2000) was first but old MTV viewers like myself, trace the roots back to the first season of "The Real World" in 1992.
December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this season
Conn. (WTNH) — Tree lightings, Christmas plays, ice skating events, and holiday celebrations. Welcome to December in Connecticut. It’s December, which means it’s almost time for Connecticut to turn into the picturesque New England winter wonderland. Amid the cold weather, there’s still plenty to do this month to get out and enjoy both outdoor adventures […]
Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence
Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19, Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
Connecticut mom outraged over gender identity book for 2nd graders: 'Never expected this in my town'
Connecticut mom Megan Watros issued a stark warning to parents nationwide, urging them to 'push back' after a controversial book sparked outrage among parents
branfordseven.com
Most popular baby names for boys in Connecticut
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Connecticut using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
milfordmirror.com
Rhode Island latest state to allow recreational pot sales
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Customers started lining up to buy recreational marijuana in Rhode Island on Thursday, a little more than six months after Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation permitting such sales to people 21 and older. Five stores are currently allowed to sell recreational cannabis products, but the...
Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, kombucha, […]
These holiday movies were filmed in New England
Many towns in Massachusetts are considered to be picturesque holiday communities. But if holiday charm is measured in Hallmark-esque movies, Connecticut takes the win.
NECN
Thousands Still Without Power in New England Thursday
Thousands of households in New England remained without power Thursday morning, following the stormy conditions that whipped through the Northeast Wednesday evening. As of around 5 a.m., there were still 1,271 customers in Massachusetts without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At one point Wednesday night, there were...
The Best Place To Live In Connecticut
Connecticut packs a lot into a relatively small space. It is a beautiful pivot point on the Northeastern seaboard. Here's the best place to live in the state.
WTNH.com
Dec. 10 will be Conn.’s first ‘Christmassy’ day: Survey
Conn. (WTNH) — Winter is right around the corner, but when will it actually feel like Christmas in Connecticut?. According to a survey, conducted by the travel experts of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, Nutmeggers said that it typically feels like the first day of Christmas in Connecticut on December 10. On this...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Do you know when the first snow in Connecticut typically falls? How much snow does this state experience on average, and what might some extreme winter weather conditions bring to this location? Bordered by New York and Massachusetts, Connecticut is well-known for its idyllic New England towns and coastline. But what are the winters like in this particular state?
Tensions arise over Native American curriculum in Connecticut schools
The state is launching a Native American history curriculum in public schools. But the announcement quickly grew tense over how much of the state’s early, and sometimes violent, history to teach.
Eyewitness News
New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
