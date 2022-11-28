ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These celebrities bought and sold real estate in CT in 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While the housing market cooled down from a hectic 2021 real estate year, home prices throughout Connecticut are still up with affordability dropping in the Nutmeg State and nationwide. Hearst Connecticut previously reported that median sale price for a home in Connecticut was $349,000 in 2022, up 7.4 percent from 2021, as calculated by Berkshire Hathaway.
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.3 Lite FM

New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut

A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

CT’s Top 5 Rated Reality Shows, Including Game Shows Have Very Little in Common

Reality TV, the very mention of it can cause heated debates. Despite it's vocal detractors, it's been an American reality since 1948 if you include "Candid Camera." If you don't include hidden camera shows or game shows, the discussion gets even murkier. Network TV faithful will say "Survivor" (2000) was first but old MTV viewers like myself, trace the roots back to the first season of "The Real World" in 1992.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this season

Conn. (WTNH) — Tree lightings, Christmas plays, ice skating events, and holiday celebrations. Welcome to December in Connecticut. It’s December, which means it’s almost time for Connecticut to turn into the picturesque New England winter wonderland. Amid the cold weather, there’s still plenty to do this month to get out and enjoy both outdoor adventures […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
People

Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence

Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19,  Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
STAMFORD, CT
FOX 61

Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest

Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
VOLUNTOWN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Rhode Island latest state to allow recreational pot sales

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Customers started lining up to buy recreational marijuana in Rhode Island on Thursday, a little more than six months after Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation permitting such sales to people 21 and older. Five stores are currently allowed to sell recreational cannabis products, but the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Thousands Still Without Power in New England Thursday

Thousands of households in New England remained without power Thursday morning, following the stormy conditions that whipped through the Northeast Wednesday evening. As of around 5 a.m., there were still 1,271 customers in Massachusetts without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At one point Wednesday night, there were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH.com

Dec. 10 will be Conn.’s first ‘Christmassy’ day: Survey

Conn. (WTNH) — Winter is right around the corner, but when will it actually feel like Christmas in Connecticut?. According to a survey, conducted by the travel experts of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, Nutmeggers said that it typically feels like the first day of Christmas in Connecticut on December 10. On this...
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Do you know when the first snow in Connecticut typically falls? How much snow does this state experience on average, and what might some extreme winter weather conditions bring to this location? Bordered by New York and Massachusetts, Connecticut is well-known for its idyllic New England towns and coastline. But what are the winters like in this particular state?
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
CONNECTICUT STATE

