Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
SZA Shares ‘S.O.S’ Album Cover
It has been a long time coming, but it has been well worth the wait. Five years removed from her debut album, SZA has shared the cover for her sophomore studio album, S.O.S. The featured photo places the chart-topping artist at the end of a long board hanging over the ocean as she dons a hockey jersey and Timbs. In many ways, it resembles an iconic photo of the late Princess Diana taken in 1997.
Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Tems & More To Perform At 2023 Primavera Sound Festival
Freezing temperatures in many parts of the world will leave many feeling that summer is a distant reality. Fortunately, the 2023 Primavera Sound Festival is here to offer a bit of sunshine on a winter afternoon. This year’s edition of the festival will kick off on June 1-3, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain at the Parc Del Forum before heading to Madrid’s Arganda Del Rey on June 8-10, 2023. At each destination, Kendrick Lamar, Tems, Pusha T, Baby Keem, PinkPanthress and many others will take the stage.
Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. Passes Away At 66
The world of entertainment has lost a trailblazer. On Monday evening, the University of Nevada at Las Vegas revealed that actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. had passed away. At this time, no cause of death has been confirmed. “His generosity of spirit was boundless – he was always ready to contribute...
The Weeknd Teases The Next Leg Of The ‘After Hours’ Tour
The Weeknd has spent the last few months touring North America. Beginning July 14, he’s sold out venues such as MetLife Stadium, Ford Field, Soldier Field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, Most recently, he celebrated Thanksgiving by putting on back-to-back sold-out shows in Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium. Simply put, he’s a superstar. Now, he hopes to take his act overseas.
Will Smith Replies To Detractors Who Reject His Comeback Following Oscars Slap: ‘I Completely Understand’
For the first time since the 94th Academy Awards, actor Will Smith is hitting the media trail in promotion of his upcoming film, Emancipation. During a recent interview with the talented Kevin McCarthy of FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., Will Smith was asked about the infamous incident that occurred at the 94th Academy Awards. Specifically, McCarthy was curious to learn what Smith would say to those who feel he is coming back into the spotlight too quickly after the debacle. Without hesitation, Smith said that he understands how people may feel about him returning to the Hollywood spotlight.
Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close
LONDON — (AP) — Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25. The festival tweeted:...
Metro Boomin’ Drops ‘Heroes & Villains’
Metro Boomin’ has released his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains. The 15-track project features a star-studded lineup, including Future, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Travis Scott and Mustafa. Heroes & Villains follows the Atlanta producer’s 2018 album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Similar to his second effort, Not...
Marvel’s Nate Moore Shoots Down Idea Of Stand-Alone Namor Film
It does not appear that Tenoch Huerta’s character, Namor, will star in a stand-alone Marvel film anytime soon. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Marvel’s Nate Moore explained that Namor has run into many of the problems that the Hulk has. Currently, Universal Pictures owns the rights to both characters. As a result, Marvel is able to use them in films, but they are not allowed to have their own films or appear alone in marketing materials under most circumstances.
Drake Ranks ‘Her Loss’ Among His Best Albums: ‘Top Five In My Catalog, If Not Top Three’
Drake is confident that his latest album, Her Loss, is one of his best bodies of work. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, the Toronto native declared the joint LP one of his five best albums, if not among the three best. “[Her Loss] is one of...
Jury Selection Begins In Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion Felony Assault Trial
In early December, Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson will stand trial after being charged with felony assault in Los Angeles, California. On Monday, Peterson appeared in court as attorneys began sifting through a pool of jurors that could ultimately determine the outcome of the case. As expected, the chart-topping singer didn’t issue a public statement or speak to reporters as he entered or left the courtroom on Monday. However, Peterson did offer a lengthy statement while speaking to popular media personality Livingston “DJ Akademiks” Allen during a recent episode of Off The Record.
Joseph Sikora, T.I. & Terrence J Star In The ‘Fear’ Trailer
What’s your worst fear? Heights? Snakes? Well, it’s best not to say it out loud. In the event that you do, it may become your reality. In this horrific thriller, Joseph Sikora, Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Terrence J must confront their worst nightmares if they hope to survive.
Giveon Donates Recording Studio To His Hometown
Seven-time Grammy nominee Giveon has teamed up with Tres Generaciones Tequila to donate a recording studio to his hometown of Long Beach, California. “As far as recording or instrumentation, I really had no resources [growing up]. That’s why this studio is so important to me,” he told Billboard.
Kanye West Attempts To Move Donda Academy
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is hoping to reopen Donda Academy in the near future. Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church has reportedly told TMZ that he has spoken to the chart-topping artist on three occasions regarding reopening the academy on church grounds. Nagin tells the popular media outlet that the deal has not been completed yet, but indicated that his church is in the process of drafting a lease for Ye and Donda Academy. Under the potential lease, Donda Academy would use a portion of the church’s property in San Fernando Valley, which includes larger classrooms and a sanctuary.
Nick Cannon Sets Date For ‘Wild N’ Out’ At Madison Square Garden
Nick Cannon is making his way to Manhattan and he’s bringing some of the funniest comedians along with him. Cannon and the team at Ncredible Entertainment have revealed that they will be taking Wild N’ Out to Madison Square Garden on December 1, 2022. Rip Michaels, Hitman Holla, Conceited, Deray Davis and more will be on stage as the long-running MTV show hits the stage in the Big Apple. Adding to the show, GloRilla and New York’s own A Boogie will be taking the stage as well.
