Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
The Breakfast House recognized with 'Best Pancakes' in Florida
SARASOTA (WSNN) - The Breakfast House in Sarasota, nationally known for its pancakes, is a quaint little home on the outside and a restaurant on the inside. This charming yellow structure off of Fruitville Road was built in the 1920s as a Key-West-style bungalow. But, it turned into a brunch spot when Wendy Lee Goldberg decided to rent the house in 2009 exactly 13 years ago next week.
snntv.com
Bower Foundation raising funds to give kids shoes for Christmas
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - Suncoast kids are getting brand new shoes for Christmas this year, but the givers need your help. In its 11th year, The Bower Foundation in Manatee County has a goal of raising 30,000 dollars to help 1500 kids in need. And 100 percent of the proceeds...
snntv.com
Sarasota Residents Give Tips on How To Find Missing Pets
Sarasota- (SNN) Joseph Rodriquez wants to spread awareness to pet owners who have a missing animal after his own dog went for over two weeks. Rodriquez Yorkie Mishka went missing on Oct. 29th after his wife was taking his kids to a birthday party. The door was not closed property all his dogs escaped. Two of his dogs returned, but Mishka never returned.
snntv.com
Enjoy charity cocktail party that benefits Venice Challenger Baseball League
VENICE (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - If you want to enjoy great food, live music, and drinks made from the world-renowned Papa Pilar's Rum, while you are putting a smile on young faces, then check this out. Saturday, January 28th, at 1:00 pm is the inaugural Venice Challenger Charity...
snntv.com
World AIDS Day Quilt project helps honor loved ones who passed to HIV/AIDS
SARASOTA - Since 1988, World AIDS Day is observed every December 1st, the day aims to raise awareness while remembering loved ones who have passed due to HIV and AIDS complications. “Their families, friends, loved ones, created these quilts in honor to memorialize them and the lives they lived and...
snntv.com
Hundreds remembered Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor at funeral today
PUNTA GORDA (WSNN) - A painful goodbye in Punta Gorda today, for a young Charlotte County deputy who died in the line of duty. A sad day on the Suncoast as we mourn the loss of Christopher Taylor. "This is hard; it hurts," said CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell. "It hurts...
snntv.com
Barancik Foundation hires former SCSO spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation announces the hiring of Kaitlyn Perez as Communications and Learning Officer who begins her duties January 2. Perez will implement the Barancik Foundation’s communications strategy, while capturing the organization’s impact and institutional learning. She will work closely...
snntv.com
Sarasota County Hospital Board names new officers for 2023
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Tuesday, the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board, which governs Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, named its new officers for 2023. The new chair of the Board is Tramm Hudson, who has represented the Board’s at-large Seat 1 since 2015. Hudson is a retired Sarasota banker,...
snntv.com
Manatee Schools name yearly finalists for educator, support employee
MANATEE COUNTY(SNN TV) Nov. 29, 2022 - The School District is proud to announce finalists for Manatee County’s Educator of the Year and Support Employee of the Year. This week, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, along with representatives from Manatee Education Foundation (MEF), the School Board and School District Leadership, surprised eight exceptionally talented finalists for the "2023 Excellence in Education" Awards.
snntv.com
Making strides in HIV research on the Suncoast
SARASOTA - Beyond providing medical care, can community health is making several strides in research for HIV treatments nationwide. HIV research is not only important for the medical advancement of HIV treatment, it is also important for its prevention. “In the last five years we’ve helped develop long acting medications...
snntv.com
Reynolds, Byrd take home POTY awards
GAINESVILLE (SNN-TV) - With the high school volleyball season under warps, individual awards were handed out earlier today. State Champion Venice Senior Setter, Ashley Reynolds has been named the 7A Player of the Year and Cardinal Mooney's senior outside hitter Jordyn Byrd was awarded the 3A Player of the Year respectively. Also, state champ, Venice head coach Brian Wheatley was named 7A Coach of the Year.
snntv.com
Jack Brill is voted Chairman of Sarasota GOP
The Sarasota GOP elected a party chair Thursday night at Robart’s Arena. Jack Brill won by 25 votes. The Sarasota Republican Party had an extremely successful year. They swept the seats up for grabs in November and flipped the school board to a conservative majority in August. Some are...
snntv.com
Emotions run high at packed school board meeting
The Sarasota County School Board held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on firing Superintendent Brennen Asplen. Asplen has already accepted the fact that he will be ousted, but had no idea this was coming. Parents held a protest at the landings Tuesday afternoon to show their unhappiness with...
snntv.com
Citizens demand investigation into Sarasota Memorial's COVID protocols
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Several citizens of Sarasota County are calling on the hospital board at SMH to investigate their COVID protocols. Those in favor of an investigation came to the board meeting to speak their mind, and several medical professionals defended their actions. It's the first time the board...
snntv.com
Summer Kohler named MaxPreps Underclassmen All-American
EL DORADO HILLS, CA (SNN-TV) - MaxPreps named their Underclassmen All-American 1st team yesterday, and Venice sophomore Summer Kohler was among the top-18 hitters recognized. The team leader in kills with 332, Kohler helped the Indians to a 7A state title, 22-4 record and No. 20 spot in the final MaxPreps Top 25 standings. She also added 203 digs, 23 blocks and 26 assists.
snntv.com
Game of the Week: 4S State Semis - Venice vs. Buchholz
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Venice's biggest game so far this season takes place this Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium, where the Indians will host the Buchholz Bobcats in the Class 4S State Semifinals. Following their 35-15 regional title victory over Riverview last week, the Indians face their biggest test of the season,...
snntv.com
The advancements of treatments that help prevent HIV
SARASOTA - Nearly 40 million people have died from HIV/AIDS since the first diagnosis of the disease in the early 80s. With advancements in science, HIV is no longer a death sentence, medications are helping prevent the contraction of the disease. Pre-exposure prophylaxis medication or PrEP, is a once a...
snntv.com
USF's Brian Battie named to 2nd team All-AAC
TAMPA (SNN-TV) USF RB Brian Battie was named second team all-AAC today. The former Braden River High and Sarasota High standout Battie ranked 2nd in the AAC in rushing with 98.8 ypg and finished with 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns, the sixth-best rushing season in USF program history. Battie also...
Comments / 0