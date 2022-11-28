SARASOTA (WSNN) - The Breakfast House in Sarasota, nationally known for its pancakes, is a quaint little home on the outside and a restaurant on the inside. This charming yellow structure off of Fruitville Road was built in the 1920s as a Key-West-style bungalow. But, it turned into a brunch spot when Wendy Lee Goldberg decided to rent the house in 2009 exactly 13 years ago next week.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO