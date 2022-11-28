ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rollover Crash Sends St. Charles Woman to Hospital

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol today released information concerning an injury crash that occurred north of Rochester during Tuesday's snowstorm. The crash report indicates that 24-year-old Easton Mccready was driving a car north on Highway 63 when she lost control and the vehicle struck a guard rail and then rolled. The roadway was described as snow and ice covered when the crash occurred around 3:45 PM about a mile south of Zumbro Falls.
Missing trailer found in Dodge County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Friday, Nov. 25, a residence on the 300 block of Cannon Street West was broken into and a cell phone was stolen. An individual was arrested in connection to this case. On Saturday, Nov. 26, items were...
Illegal Firearm Possession Sends Rochester Man to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to five years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 29-year-old Elgin Green entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge and a felony domestic assault charge. He was given credit for the 155 days he is already served in jail.
Rochester Man Awakened by Catalytic Converter Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was awakened by the sound of a catalytic converter theft Tuesday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of 28th St. Northwest around 5:42 a.m. The victim reported being awakened by the sound of a saw, looking out a window and seeing a dark sedan at the end of his driveway.
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County late Tuesday morning

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2018 International semi being driven by 51-year old Duane Eddy Travis of Red Oak, Iowa was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 11:36 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2023 Peterbuilt semi being driven by 40-year old Phillip James Hughes of Rochester at milepost 164 in Bancroft Township.
MN law enforcement shooting update

The Minnesota BCA has released additional details into the latest officer involved shooting. Authorities say 24-year old Fernando Carbajal was shot during a scuffle with Goodhue County deputy Steve Sutton-Brown on November 22nd. It occurred after the suspect crashed into a telephone pole. According to the BCA the deputy was...
Winona Mom Facing Multiple Charges

(KWNO)-Irene Renee Burns, 32, of Winona, was charged with second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on Wednesday, November 23rd, after officers were called to the 50-block of W. 5th St., near the post office. Officers arrived at the Winona post office...
Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.
Albert Lea man injured in accident between pickup and combine on Highway 65 in Freeborn County Monday evening

An Albert Lea man was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and a combine on Highway 65 in Freeborn County early Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2015 Chevy Colorado pickup being driven by 72-year old John Gayhard Bolinger of Albert Lea and a 2009 Case-IH combine being driven by 24-year old Aaron Ellis Nasinec of Wells were both northbound on Highway 65 at approximately 5:24 p.m. Monday evening when the two vehicles made contact near trail road 517 in Albert Lea Township.
Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation

ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
