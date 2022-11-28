NFL power rankings Week 13: San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders surge

NFL Week 12 is in the books, so it's time to put out our latest NFL power rankings.

Two NFC teams continue to rise in our ranking, and the NFL standings, as they continue their hot streaks.

Those teams?

The San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders.

NFL Week 13 picks : Bills vs. Patriots | Steelers vs. Falcons | Broncos vs. Ravens | Packers vs. Bears | Jaguars vs. Lions | Browns vs. Texans | Jets vs. Vikings | Commanders vs. Giants | Titans vs. Eagles | Seahawks vs. Rams | Dolphins vs. 49ers | Chiefs vs. Bengals | Chargers vs. Raiders | Colts vs. Cowboys | Saints vs. Buccaneers

The 49ers are suddenly 7-4 on the season and in control of the NFC West after four straight wins.

After three consecutive victories, the Commanders are 7-5 and in position to land a playoff berth.

They are two teams that most NFL teams would not want to face right now.

Check out how we rank the 49ers and Commanders now, as well as the other 30 NFL teams heading into Week 13 of the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Previous ranking in parenthesis.

NFL Week 13 odds : Bills vs. Patriots | Steelers vs. Falcons | Broncos vs. Ravens | Packers vs. Bears | Jaguars vs. Lions | Browns vs. Texans | Jets vs. Vikings | Commanders vs. Giants | Titans vs. Eagles | Seahawks vs. Rams | Dolphins vs. 49ers | Chiefs vs. Bengals | Chargers vs. Raiders | Colts vs. Cowboys | Saints vs. Buccaneers

32. Houston Texans (32)

Lost to Miami Dolphins, 30-15, to fall to 1-9-1. The Texans are closing in on the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. What will they do with it?

31. Denver Broncos (28)

Lost to Carolina Panthers, 23-10, to fall to 3-8. Denver's offense has scored just 157 points this season, the worst in the NFL.

NFL playoff picture Week 13: NFC East a beast with four teams in postseason position

30. Chicago Bears (30)

Lost to New York Jets, 31-10. to fall to 3-9. No Justin Fields, no chance for the Bears.

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (29)

Beat Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, to improve to 4-7. The Steelers have now won two of their last three games.

28. Los Angeles Rams (27)

Lost to Kansas City Chiefs, 26-10, to fall to 3-8. The Rams will always have the Super Bowl title to fall back on, no matter how long this season may get.

Super Bowl odds: NFL Week 13 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2023 Super Bowl

27. Carolina Panthers (31)

Beat Denver Broncos, 23-10, to improve to 4-8. You have to give Steve Wilks and the Panthers credit. They play hard.

26. Green Bay Packers (23)

Lost to Philadelphia Eagles, 40-33, to fall to 4-8. All eyes are on Aaron Rodgers' status after his injury on Sunday Night Football. Here's hoping it's not too serious.

25. New Orleans Saints (22)

Lots to San Francisco 49ers, 13-0, to fall to 4-8. Is Andy Dalton really the best option at quarterback for the Saints right now?

24. Arizona Cardinals (21)

Lost to Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, to fall to 4-8. Arizona's offense stalled when the team needed it most in its NFL Week 12 loss.

Report card: Inconsistency on field results in mixed grades for Arizona Cardinals

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (30)

Beat Baltimore Ravens, 28-27, to improve to 4-7. The Jaguars went for the win on Sunday and it paid off. They really didn't have anything to lose.

22. Indianapolis Colts (20)

Lost to Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football to fall to 4-7-1. The Colts have the Cowboys, a bye and the Vikings in the next three weeks.

21. Las Vegas Raiders (24)

Beat Seattle Seahawks in overtime, 40-34, to improve to 4-7. Josh Jacobs was special on Sunday. Over 300 yards. This team could be a disruptor in the AFC down the stretch.

How to watch: NFL Week 13 schedule, television information

20. Cleveland Browns (26)

Beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, 23-17, to improve to 4-7. Cleveland gets Deshaun Watson back this week, but has a lot of teams to pass to rally for a playoff berth.

19. Detroit Lions (19)

Lost to Buffalo Bills, 28-25, to fall to 4-7. The good news for the Lions? They are in second play in the NFC North. The bad news? The Vikings are 9-2.

18. Atlanta Falcons (18)

Lost to Washington Commanders, 19-13, to fall to 5-7. The Falcons are two games under .500, but just a half-game out of tying the Buccaneers for first in the NFC South.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17)

Lost to Cleveland Browns in overtime, 23-17, to fall to 5-6. How bad is the NFC South? Tampa Bay may very well win the division by default.

NFL Week 13 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for this week's games

16. New England Patriots (13)

Lost to Minnesota Vikings, 33-26, to fall to 6-5. New England is currently one game out of a playoff spot in the AFC with the Bills up next on Thursday Night Football.

15. Seattle Seahawks (11)

Lost to Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 40-34, to fall to 6-5. The Seahawks suddenly find themselves in a fight for the playoffs after two straight losses.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (16)

Beat Arizona Cardinals, 25-24, to improve to 6-5. Brandon Staley went for the win against the Cardinals in Week 12 and it sure paid off.

13. New York Giants (9)

Lost to Dallas Cowboys, 28-20, to fall to 7-4. The next three games (vs. Commanders, vs. Eagles, at Commanders) will make or break the Giants' season.

12. New York Jets (14)

Beat Chicago Bears, 31-10, to improve to 7-4. We'll learn a lot about Mike White and the Jets with the Vikings and Bills on deck for New York.

11. Baltimore Ravens (8)

Lost to Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-27, to fall to 7-4. Baltimore is suddenly in a fight for the AFC North title after its loss and Cincinnati's win, but the Ravens' schedule is very favorable down the stretch.

10. Tennessee Titans (5)

Lost to Cincinnati Bengals, 20-16, to fall to 7-4. The Titans have only outscored opponents 209-205 this season, but are sitting pretty in the AFC South.

9. Washington Commanders (15)

Beat Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, to improve to 7-5. Washington's schedule ahead is tough, but can you ever count out Taylor Heinicke?

8. Cincinnati Bengals (12)

Beat Tennessee Titans, 20-16, to improve to 7-4. The Bengals have survived without Ja'Marr Chase, but face a huge game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

7. San Francisco 49ers (10)

Beat New Orleans Saints, 13-0, to improve to 7-4. Winners of four straight, San Francisco is the NFC's hottest team. Will it still be after a game vs. the Dolphins this week?

6. Minnesota Vikings (7)

Beat New England Patriots, 33-26, to improve to 9-2. Sunday's NFL Week 13 game against the Jets could be very interesting.

5. Buffalo Bills (6)

Beat Detroit Lions, 28-25, to improve to 8-3. The Bills have pivotal AFC East tilts against the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins the next three weeks.

4. Miami Dolphins (4)

Beat Houston Texans, 30-15, to improve to 8-3. Miami is flying high right now, but faces a huge test against the 49ers in Week 13.

3. Dallas Cowboys (3)

Beat New York Giants, 28-20, to improve to 8-3. Dallas has a chance to pile up some wins with the Colts, Texans and Jaguars up next on its schedule.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

Beat Los Angeles Rams, 26-10, to improve to 9-2. Kansas City and Miami have each won five straight games, the longest win streak in the NFL.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (1)

Beat Green Bay Packers, 40-33, to improve to 10-1. The schedule gets very interesting for Philadelphia. It has the Titans, Giants and Cowboys in three of the next four weeks.

What changed?: NFL power rankings Week 12: Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans make statements with big wins

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL power rankings Week 13: San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders surge