Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning.

Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Walker began his impressive career with the Charlotte Hornets after being taken ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. The 32-year-old spent the first eight years of his career in Charlotte where he was named an All-Star three times and accumulated averages of 19.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 assists per game.

The UConn product was acquired by the Boston Celtics in a sign-and-trade deal after the departure of Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and spent two seasons in Boston. Walker was named an All-Star once with Boston and impressed.

Walker spent part of the 2021-22 season with the New York Knicks and has been a free agent since before Dallas reportedly made its move Monday.

The Mavericks certainly need a little bit of help for star guard Luka Doncic who has been impressive so far this season, but the squad is 0-4 when he fails to reach 25 points. To make matters worse, the Mavericks are 53-54 over the last four seasons when Doncic can't reach 25 points in a game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA, but even he needs a little bit of help. Walker is a veteran and has proven he can score the basketball. At the very least, he can provide a spark off the Dallas bench or if he returns to form, he may help propel the Mavericks.

