Gastonia, NC

Motorcycles roar to bring toys to girls and boys

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
Hundreds of motorcyclists from across the region helped make Christmas a little better by taking part in the 36th annual Gaston County Toys for Tots motorcycle ride Sunday.

Gastonia Police and rescue workers provided an escort for the motorcyclists as they left the Erwin Center in the Highland community and then traveled their route before ending up at the Eastridge Mall. The motorcyclists then delivered their collection of toys to the Salvation Army and Gaston County social workers.

Early morning rain threatened the ride, but the weather cleared by mid-afternoon, giving the riders a beautiful day to not only participate in some wind therapy but also help bring a gift to a child on Christmas morning.

"To the bikers, this is something we take great pride in," said Gerald Tate, one of the ride organizers.

"There are so many children who would otherwise have a dismal Christmas were it not for the Toys for Tots ride," said the Salvation Army’s Tom Sherrill. "When you see hundreds of motorcycles roll in, and all those toys accumulating, it is such a heartwarming moment."

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@GastonGazette.com.

