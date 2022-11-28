ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

In-person early voting underway in Georgia runoff election

ATLANTA (AP) — In-person early voting for the last U.S. Senate seat is underway statewide in Georgia’s runoff, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock working to get the jump on Republican challenger Hershel Walker who is putting less emphasis on advance balloting. After winning a state lawsuit to allow...
GEORGIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy