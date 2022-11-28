Report: South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield joining Matt Rhule at Nebraska

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule made his first significant coaching staff hire.

Both On3’s Gamecock Central and ESPN’s Pete Thamel have confirmed that Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina to join Rhule in Lincoln.

Satterfield was with Rhule at Temple (2013-2015), Baylor (2018-2019) and in the NFL at Carolina (2020).

He was Rhule’s offensive coordinator at Temple. He’s coached quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive line at his different stops, so he’s also a very versatile position coach.

At South Carolina, he was the Gamecocks’ play-caller for the last two seasons. Satterfield made $900,000 this past season.

Marcus Satterfield and Rhule have a long history

Satterfield, who just wrapped his second season running the offense for USC head coach Shane Beamer, has a long history with Rhule.

Back in March, Rhule – then the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers – served as the keynote guest speaker at Shane Beamer’s high school coaching clinic.

“Marcus was instrumental in rebuilding two championship college programs with me at both Temple and Baylor,” Rhule said in a statement given to Gamecock Athletics announcing Satterfield’s hire in Columbia in January of 2021.

“His commitment to the student-athlete experience, his innovative mindset, and his unique ability to teach were all unbelievably valuable and why I was so excited to be able to bring him to the Carolina Panthers. I think South Carolina is getting a tremendous offensive mind who will help build them into a perennial contender.”

Rhule hired Marcus Satterfield at Baylor initially to serve as his director of recruiting in 2018, then as tight ends coach for the 2019 season. Satterfield then followed Rhule to the Carolina Panthers, where he was on staff as an assistant offensive line coach for a season.

At South Carolina, Satterfield’s contract – originally approved in January of 2021 – was a two-year agreement that pays him $900,000 annually.

The last two games of the 2022 season featured high marks for the Gamecock football offense: a 63-point explosion at home against Tennessee, followed by an upset win on the road over Clemson.

Against the Tigers, South Carolina amassed 414 total yards of offense and scored 31 points in the rivalry win.