Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday night in the Newark area.

On November 27, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound in the left lane on Pulaski Highway (US 40). The Chevrolet was approaching the intersection at Pleasant Valley Road. A 2014 Subaru Forester, traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Pulaski Highway, was also approaching the intersection and struck the Silverado in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 51-year-old male of Newark, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the Subaru, a 45-year-old male of Elkton, MD, was transported to an area hospital. Sadly, he died while being treated at the hospital. The identification of the victim is pending notification to his family. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt during the collision.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was being investigated and cleared.

*Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal M. Calio by calling 302-365-8483. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 112822 1016

-End-

The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .