Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for Burglary of a Habitation. According to officials, 23-year-old Hunter Clark Gordon is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office. Gordon is around 6′2″ and weighs 205 lbs. He has blue eyes and...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead

Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Body Found Near I-40 East, One Suspect Arrested

Amarillo Police found the body of an unresponsive woman Tuesday evening in the 8500 block of I-40 east. 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit was called to investigate and found a suspect. 35-year-old John Paul Ortega was...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Person in hospital bed removed from burning house in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A person confined to a hospital bed was rescued from a house fire before firefighters were able to put it out on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, at about 2:30 p.m., a resident called in to report a fire in the home at 3002 Walnut Street.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

City of Amarillo breaks ground on $8.6 million bus terminal

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The City of Amarillo broke ground on an $8.6 million bus terminal Thursday afternoon. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be built at the corner of 6th Ave and Bowie Street. “This is really an exciting project for the city and public transportation,” said COA Transit...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. According to the U.S. Attorney Office, 51-year-old Robert Aristotle Pandolfi, originally from California and was living in Texas, pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on Tuesday.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police: Incident at JBS led to Dumas ISD lockdown

DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — Dumas police say one person was taken into custody after an incident at JBS in Cactus on Thursday. According to the Dumas Police Department's Facebook page, after "an incident in Cactus at JBS," the Dumas Independent School District decided to lockdown schools as a precaution.
DUMAS, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Prepare to be blown away during the Electric Light Parade in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will be warm on Friday with widespread 60s and 70s across the Panhandles ahead of our next cold front. Winds will become a big nuisance Friday afternoon expected to gust commonly between 40-60 MPH for much of the Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico. Many areas...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Does Amarillo Really Need A New Transportation Center?

Amarillo is stepping up its game, so to speak, when it comes to public transportation. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for a new "multimodal transportation center." What the heck is a "multimodal transportation center," and why do we need one in Amarillo, Texas of all places?. So What Is...
AMARILLO, TX

