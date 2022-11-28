Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for Burglary of a Habitation. According to officials, 23-year-old Hunter Clark Gordon is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office. Gordon is around 6′2″ and weighs 205 lbs. He has blue eyes and...
Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead
Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
fox34.com
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.
KFDA
Amarillo police: Suspect identified after woman found dead at I-40 and Lakeside Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department said the suspect has been identified after a woman was found dead at a Toot’n Totum Travel Center in east Amarillo. APD said about 6:40 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot at the gas station in the area of East Interstate 40 and South Lakeside Drive on an unconscious and unresponsive woman.
kgncnewsnow.com
Body Found Near I-40 East, One Suspect Arrested
Amarillo Police found the body of an unresponsive woman Tuesday evening in the 8500 block of I-40 east. 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit was called to investigate and found a suspect. 35-year-old John Paul Ortega was...
abc7amarillo.com
No injuries after Randall County deputy involved in rollover accident
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A Randall County Deputy was involved in a rollover accident in a patrol vehicle on FM 1541 on Thursday. According to the Randall County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was responding to a call at the time of the accident. Officials said the deputy was...
1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
Amarillo Fire Department responds to tire shop fire at 27th & Ross
UPDATE: 3:57 p.m. The Amarillo Fire Department reports that the fire was out as of around 1 p.m. This story will be updated as information becomes available. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at a tire shop near east Amarillo at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to […]
abc7amarillo.com
Person in hospital bed removed from burning house in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A person confined to a hospital bed was rescued from a house fire before firefighters were able to put it out on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, at about 2:30 p.m., a resident called in to report a fire in the home at 3002 Walnut Street.
abc7amarillo.com
City of Amarillo breaks ground on $8.6 million bus terminal
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The City of Amarillo broke ground on an $8.6 million bus terminal Thursday afternoon. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be built at the corner of 6th Ave and Bowie Street. “This is really an exciting project for the city and public transportation,” said COA Transit...
abc7amarillo.com
Sheriff: Text messages looking for information not sent by Randall County
The Randall County Sheriff's Office issued an alert about a "phishing" scam. According to the sheriff's office, people are getting text messages from a John Hanke who claims to work for the sheriff's office. But the sheriff's office does not have an employee by that name. The sheriff's office said...
KFDA
Prison gang member arrested in Amarillo for drug trafficking, sentenced to 20 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A meth trafficker and a confirmed prison gang member who was caught in Amarillo has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. According to the U.S. Attorney Office, 51-year-old Robert Aristotle Pandolfi, originally from California and was living in Texas, pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on Tuesday.
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Incident at JBS led to Dumas ISD lockdown
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — Dumas police say one person was taken into custody after an incident at JBS in Cactus on Thursday. According to the Dumas Police Department's Facebook page, after "an incident in Cactus at JBS," the Dumas Independent School District decided to lockdown schools as a precaution.
Campuses in Dumas ISD placed under lockdown Thursday, 1 person arrested
Update: 4:19 p.m. According to Dumas ISD Superintendant, Monty Hysinger, the district was notified by law enforcement that one person was arrested after multiple campuses in the Dumas Independent School District went on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Officials said the individual who was arrested was found to be in possession of a gun at the time […]
Have You Ever Seen A Hearse Go By? What Do You Do in Texas?
So the old song goes "Have you ever seen a hearse go by and know someday that you're gonna die?" Well yes, that is one of the things we are guaranteed. You know good old death and taxes. Neither one of them is much fun but they both will and...
YAHOO!
Man found dead at oilfield site near Malaga in southeast New Mexico
A man was killed, and another was injured in an incident at an oilfield location near Malaga Monday, police said, and the case was being investigated by the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office. Glen Ray Martin, 45, of Panhandle, Texas was found dead at the oil well site owned by...
abc7amarillo.com
Prepare to be blown away during the Electric Light Parade in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will be warm on Friday with widespread 60s and 70s across the Panhandles ahead of our next cold front. Winds will become a big nuisance Friday afternoon expected to gust commonly between 40-60 MPH for much of the Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico. Many areas...
Does Amarillo Really Need A New Transportation Center?
Amarillo is stepping up its game, so to speak, when it comes to public transportation. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for a new "multimodal transportation center." What the heck is a "multimodal transportation center," and why do we need one in Amarillo, Texas of all places?. So What Is...
After Nearly Fifty Years Canyon Business Will Be Closing Doors
This is the case of Johnston's Hardware in Canyon. They have been in Canyon for nearly fifty years. They have been there helping a lot of families get the stuff they need to fix up their first home. They have been there when new fences are being put up in the Canyon area.
abc7amarillo.com
Hutchinson County law enforcement trying more proactive approach to crime prevention
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Law enforcement in Hutchinson County is working with the Borger Housing Authority, placing Crime Suppression Warning signs in well-lit areas of neighborhoods informing criminals this is not the neighborhood they want to be in. Being proactive in crime prevention can help keep you and...
