Read full article on original website
Related
‘Help catch a killer’: Murder suspect captured on surveillance in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Orlando. Images captured on surveillance video could be instrumental in figuring out who he is, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. The video,...
Search underway for suspect who drove on wrong side of 520, killing motorcyclist
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are still searching for the driver they said was responsible for a deadly crash that briefly closed State Road 520. It happened just east of SR 528 in Orange County. The driver fled the scene from the crash on foot. The driver was heading...
click orlando
Body found believed to be man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A body found in a swampy area in Osceola County is believed to be a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in an update Thursday. Lopez said the body of an unidentified Black man was located about...
click orlando
Teen, man face charges after deadly Osceola road rage shooting, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrests of a teen and a man more than a month after a deadly road rage shooting. Prior to a news briefing at the sheriff’s office Thursday, Lopez walked Brandon Singh, 20, in cuffs to an awaiting cruiser. Singh said nothing to the media as he walked.
click orlando
Memorial marker to honor Orlando tow truck operator killed last year
ORLANDO, Fla. – The push to have a highway memorial marker in honor of 24-year-old Austin Gayne finally happened after the measure passed the state legislature earlier this year. During an event hosted by the Orlando Fire Department, Gayne’s mother, Brooke Lawrence, revealed the marker that will be placed...
WESH
Police: 19-year-old arrested after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man suspected in an Orange County murder has been arrested. Sunday afternoon around 6 p.m., Orlando police received a call about a shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Judith Lane. A man who'd been shot was found dead at the scene. Police...
click orlando
VIDEO: At least 5 injured after fireworks explosion at Orange County warehouse, fire officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least five people, including a teen, were taken to the hospital after fireworks exploded and sparked a large fire at a warehouse in Orange County Thursday night, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The fire occurred at 901 Central Florida Parkway at around 7:10...
WESH
Deputies: 78-year-old man reported missing in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. The 78-year-old, identified as Simon Butnaru was last seen Thursday morning when he was walking on the 3000 block of Autumnwood Trail. He was wearing dark-colored pants with a beige coat. Deputies said he...
WESH
Osceola County sheriff: Suspect arrested after alleged road rage shooting leaves 1 man dead
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting and crash in Osceola County. Investigators said Brandon Singh, 20, shot a driver, who ended up crashing into multiple vehicles. The crash occurred in October in the area of Simpson Road and Buenaventura Boulevard in Kissimmee.
click orlando
Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say
SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...
click orlando
Apparent sinkhole shuts down road in Clermont, deputies say
CLERMONT, Fla. – Two roads in Clermont were shut down Wednesday evening due to an apparent sinkhole, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Montevista Road and Bradley Circle would be closed due to the hole, which the sheriff’s office posted a picture of on social media.
WESH
Brevard County deputies searching wooded area for 2 after pursuit
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are searching a wooded area for two people following a pursuit. One of the individuals is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred in the city of Cocoa. A traffic stop was attempted in Volusia County and sparked a chase.
westorlandonews.com
Police Remove More Guns from Orlando Streets
According to the Orlando Police Department, local officers continue to work to reduce violent crime in the City Beautiful in many ways, including removing more guns from the streets. While on the beat, OPD reported that these guns were taken from individuals who were arrested in the Central Patrol Division...
click orlando
11-year-old boy in critical condition after Orlando crash, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday evening after being struck by a car in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the crash happened on North Pine Hills Road and Silver Star Road at about 6:49 p.m. [TRENDING: Driver...
click orlando
17-year-old accused in Cocoa stabbing arrested after fleeing, crashing in Brevard, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating a victim in Cocoa was taken into custody Wednesday morning after fleeing authorities and crashing in north Brevard County, according to police. The Cocoa Police Department said the teen, later identified as Tobias Brewer, surrendered to Brevard County...
click orlando
Man arrested in fatal shooting after argument at Daytona Beach hookah bar
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man after an argument in a bar over the weekend. Raheem Harris, 29, was booked at 4:21 a.m. and faces felony charges in the death of D’Shawn J. McLaury, records show. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, McLaury was shot early Sunday after leaving the Hookah Pub at 502 Seabreeze Blvd., where “some kind of argument” had occurred.
click orlando
Seminole County bus driver arrested after putting special-needs student in elbow lock, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County bus driver was arrested Thursday afternoon on accusations of child abuse on their bus earlier this week, according to Seminole County Public Schools. Deputies said a student recorded a video of bus driver James Blanton, 72, who placed a special-needs student into...
click orlando
62-year-old Capitol riot suspect arrested again in Volusia County
EDGEWATER, Fla. – A Volusia County man arrested for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021 has been arrested again for refusing to show up for court hearings. On Wednesday, FBI agents arrested Howard Adams, 62, in Volusia County, and he was booked in the Volusia County jail.
click orlando
Man arrested after 1 woman found dead, another injured in Kissimmee stabbing, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after one woman was found dead and another injured at a Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a briefing Tuesday that deputies arrived at a nearby home and found a woman with cuts on her hands and another woman dead on the floor with apparent stab wounds.
Comments / 1