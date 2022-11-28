ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

Memorial marker to honor Orlando tow truck operator killed last year

ORLANDO, Fla. – The push to have a highway memorial marker in honor of 24-year-old Austin Gayne finally happened after the measure passed the state legislature earlier this year. During an event hosted by the Orlando Fire Department, Gayne’s mother, Brooke Lawrence, revealed the marker that will be placed...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies: 78-year-old man reported missing in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. The 78-year-old, identified as Simon Butnaru was last seen Thursday morning when he was walking on the 3000 block of Autumnwood Trail. He was wearing dark-colored pants with a beige coat. Deputies said he...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Apparent sinkhole shuts down road in Clermont, deputies say

CLERMONT, Fla. – Two roads in Clermont were shut down Wednesday evening due to an apparent sinkhole, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Montevista Road and Bradley Circle would be closed due to the hole, which the sheriff’s office posted a picture of on social media.
CLERMONT, FL
westorlandonews.com

Police Remove More Guns from Orlando Streets

According to the Orlando Police Department, local officers continue to work to reduce violent crime in the City Beautiful in many ways, including removing more guns from the streets. While on the beat, OPD reported that these guns were taken from individuals who were arrested in the Central Patrol Division...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

11-year-old boy in critical condition after Orlando crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday evening after being struck by a car in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the crash happened on North Pine Hills Road and Silver Star Road at about 6:49 p.m. [TRENDING: Driver...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in fatal shooting after argument at Daytona Beach hookah bar

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man after an argument in a bar over the weekend. Raheem Harris, 29, was booked at 4:21 a.m. and faces felony charges in the death of D’Shawn J. McLaury, records show. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, McLaury was shot early Sunday after leaving the Hookah Pub at 502 Seabreeze Blvd., where “some kind of argument” had occurred.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man arrested after 1 woman found dead, another injured in Kissimmee stabbing, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after one woman was found dead and another injured at a Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a briefing Tuesday that deputies arrived at a nearby home and found a woman with cuts on her hands and another woman dead on the floor with apparent stab wounds.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy