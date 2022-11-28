DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man after an argument in a bar over the weekend. Raheem Harris, 29, was booked at 4:21 a.m. and faces felony charges in the death of D’Shawn J. McLaury, records show. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, McLaury was shot early Sunday after leaving the Hookah Pub at 502 Seabreeze Blvd., where “some kind of argument” had occurred.

