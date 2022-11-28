BBNBA: Tyler Herro notches first career triple-double

Photo by Kevin C. Cox | Getty Images

Despite an off-shooting night, Tyler Herro messed around and got a triple-double in the Miami Heat’s 106-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Herro shot just 3-13 from the floor including 0-8 from outside but made up for it with playmaking and by hitting the glass. The former Kentucky bucket finished with 10 assists and 11 rebounds in 40 minutes of action to secure the first triple-double of his career.

Not to be completely outdone, Herro’s teammate, Bam Adebayo, had a great game himself. Bam led all scorers with 32 points and added another eight boards to help his team score the win. This was Bam’s second straight game with 30+ points, as the versatile big man has stepped up his scoring as of late with Miami still missing star Jimmy Butler.

The Heat have now won three straight games as they look to find a rhythm after a rocky start to their season.

Randle nearly had a triple-double of his own in Knicks’ loss

Julius Randle ended the night just one assist shy of recording a triple-double of his own on Sunday in his team’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Similar to Herro, it wasn’t a prolific scoring night for the former Kentucky bruiser, but nonetheless a quality all-around performance. Randle finished the game with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists for the New York Knicks.

Randle’s teammate, Immanuel Quickley, played just nine minutes, yet knocked down a 3-pointer and put Jaren Jackson in a spin cycle during his short time on the court.

There has been scuttlebutt around the league that the Knicks have made IQ available on the trade block, something New York fans hope does not pan out.

Despite being known for his shooting at both Kentucky and the pro level, Quickley has actually had a quietly strong defensive output all year, and grades out as one of the best defenders in the league, up there with Nikola Jokic and Brook Lopez.

Other BBNBA Notes

Karl-Anthony Towns was the best of the rest when it comes to former Kentucky players on Sunday. He dropped 21 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ loss to the Golden State Warriors.

No one in the NBA had more steals in Sunday’s games than Isaiah Jackson for the Indiana Pacers. Jackson swiped the ball four times in just 16 minutes of action and chipped in eight points in his team’s loss to John Wall‘s Clippers.

Wall put up 10 points and eight assists off the bench for LA. If there’s a better backup point guard in the NBA this season, I’ve yet to see him.

Elsewhere, Kevin Knox and Hamidou Diallo had four points and three points, respectively, in yet another loss for the lowly Detroit Pistons.

Finally, Shaedon Sharpe put up a goose egg in Portland’s loss to Brooklyn, no doubt to many Kentucky fans’ chagrin.

11/27/2022 Statistics

PlayerScorePTSFG (3PT)REBASTSTLBLKTOMIN+/-

Bam Adebayo (MIA)106-96 W vs. ATL3113-20 (0-0)8101334

Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN)114-137 L vs. GSW218-14 (1-5)4420631-26

Julius Randle (NYK)123-127 L vs. MEM144-9 (1-5)10900135-2

Tyler Herro (MIA)106-96 W vs. ATL113-13 (0-8)111010240

John Wall (LAC)114-100 W vs. IND103-6 (1-3)2800322

Isaiah Jackson (IND)100-114 L vs. LAC81-5 (0-2)0041116

Immanuel Quickley (NYK)123-127 L vs. MEM62-3 (1-1)320009

Hamidou Diallo (DET)94-102 L vs. CLE41-3 (1-2)3110119-6

Kevin Knox (DET)94-102 L vs. CLE31-3 (1-2)2000117-9

Shaedon Sharpe (POR)97-111 L vs. BRK00-3 (0-2)2101015-5

Nerlens Noel (DET)94-102 L vs. CLEDNP-CD

Tyrese Maxey (PHI)133-103 W vs. ORLDNP-Ankle

Brandon Boston Jr. (LAC)114-100 W vs. INDDNP-G League

Tonight in the NBA

7:00 (NBA TV): Hawks @ 76ers (Maxey: out)

7:00: Timberwolves (Towns) @ Wizards

7:30: Hornets (PJ Washington, Richards) @ Celtics

7:30: Magic @ Nets

7:30: Cavaliers @ Raptors

8:00: Thunder (Gilgeous-Alexander) @ Pelicans

9:00: Rockets (T. Washington) @ Nuggets (Murray)

9:00: Bulls @ Jazz (Vanderbilt)

10:00: Suns (Booker) @ Kings (Fox, Monk, Lyles)

10:30: Pacers (Jackson) @ Lakers (Davis, Gabriel)