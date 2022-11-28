4-star Cam Scott recaps Texas visit

2024 No. 13 Cam Scott (Photo by Collyn Taylor)

Four-star shooting guard Cam Scott took his third official visit this weekend. The 6-foot-5 Scott traveled to Austin, Texas, to see what Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns had to offer.

“The most memorable part for me,” Scott told On3, “was the full staff coming out to the airport and greeting my family early and with open arms. They had a lot of energy throughout the weekend, and it kept increasing as the days went along.

“My favorite part was the different minds I was able to learn from all weekend. They have a professional life schedule that the athletes live by, which gives you freedom of how hard you work. It really brought excitement to my eyes.”

Fit and style of play

Cam Scott, who is the No. 14 player in the 2024 On3 150, and his family left Texas on Sunday night. He was able to watch a practice and get a good feeling about his fit with the team.

“They play off a lot of spacing and ball screens,” Scott said. “I feel I could be used in many ways coming off the screen, with the ball. I can be a set shooter with them or use my athleticism and skill to create offense in the space. They also care a lot about defense. They are a tough, physical, scrappy team and that will allow me to be aggressive.”

Texas was Scott’s third official visit. His next visit will be on Wednesday to Duke for an unofficial. Duke plays Ohio State in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.