Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Pass-Rusher Tarell Basham Cut By Dallas
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have always valued great depth at defensive end, and with the 2022 collection of pass-rushers, they have it. ... So much so that on Tuesday comes the decision to cut respected play-making defensive end Tarell Basham. The simple answer to the roster move (first reported...
Centre Daily
Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For AFC Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear orange jerseys and black pants on Sunday against the Chiefs. It's a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, where Cincinnati rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Kansas City and advance to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals wore orange last season when they...
Centre Daily
Kenny Pickett Might Save Matt Canada’s Job
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season isn't over yet, and by the looks of it, the best part is ahead of them. So, how good can it get? And how good does it need to get for Matt Canada to remain with the team next season?. Coming off three games...
Centre Daily
Don’t Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson Back At Practice, Ravens Not Worried About Psyche
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Thursday after leaving the previous day with a quad injury. Jackson has also missed practice time with an illness and hip injury but he has played every snap in the games this season. Coach John Harbaugh dismissed the...
Centre Daily
Jets’ Sauce Gardner Pumped For Showdown With Vikings’ Justin Jefferson
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is having a tremendous rookie season, showing the rest of the NFL exactly why he was worthy of the No. 4 selection in this year's NFL Draft. The first-rounder has the most passes defendedin the NFL this season (14), he has two interceptions and leads all AFC cornerbacks in fan votes for this year's Pro Bowl.
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase on Jordan Reid: ‘I Don’t Think He’s Watching Film At All’
CINCINNATI — It didn't take long for Ja'Marr Chase to fire back at Chiefs safety Justin Reid on Twitter. Reid confused star wide receiver Tee Higgins with tight end Hayden Hurst and said he would "lock him down." He later tweeted "any and everybody getting locked up" referring to Higgins and Chase.
Centre Daily
Patriots-Bills Inactives: Harris, Wynn, Cajuste OUT
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Thursday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OL Isaiah Wynn. RB Damien Harris.
Centre Daily
Predicting the Final Five Games of the Panthers’ 2022 Schedule
After a 1-4 start to the season that led to a coaching change, the Carolina Panthers, some how, some way, find themselves in the middle of a division title race with just five games left to be played. How will those five games go? Here's my best guess. at Seattle...
Centre Daily
Rodgers’ Ownership of Bears Is Real and It’s Spectacular
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’ “I still own you! I’ve owned you all my (bleeping) life!” will live forever in Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears lore. Rodgers’ ownership of the Bears runs so deep that the exclamation mark on his touchdown run last season is “not even the top five” on his personal memory list at Soldier Field.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler And NFL Receiver Antonio Brown Have Longstanding Friendship
View the original article to see embedded media. Former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. While his name was once in conversations of the greatest receivers of all time, it is now in news stories of controversy. According to FOX 13, Tampa Bay police issued a warrant for Brown on Thursday for domestic violence charges against his ex-fiancée. Brown is not communicating and in a police standoff as of Thursday evening.
Centre Daily
Penei Sewell Returns to Lions Practice
The Detroit Lions are getting healthier ahead of their Week 13 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After right tackle Penei Sewell and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu both missed practice on Wednesday, each returned to the team's Allen Park facility on Thursday. Each were spotted during the portion of practice open to the media.
Centre Daily
Detroit Lions Week 13 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions are hoping the play of the defensive line continues to improve, as they seek increased pressure against opposing quarterbacks. After facing multiple mobile quarterbacks, the team is hoping to contain Trevor Lawrence, who led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a late touchdown drive last week, on their way to defeating the Baltimore Ravens.
Centre Daily
Thursday Injury Report: Another Full Practice for Bullock
NASHVILLE – Randy Bullock was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. That makes Friday a big day for the Tennessee Titans kicker. “That’s going to be one of the biggest things is to see how … he’s feeling after the workout,” special teams coach Craig Aukerman said. “Because (what’s) really important for us is how his leg is able to take that type of work. … We’ll see how he feels (Friday).”
Centre Daily
For Kenny Pickett to Succeed, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory. It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not...
Centre Daily
Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts spent the 73rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on tight end Jelani Woods (out of the University of Virginia). Woods was far from a finished product at the college level, but his rare combination of size and athleticism was too much for the Colts to pass on in the third round.
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Centre Daily
Hayden Hurst: ‘Say Whatever You Want About Me’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got into a back-and-forth exchange with Chiefs safety Justin Reid this week when Reid called out Hayden Hurst in a bizarre clip that saw the safety mistake Hurst for Tee Higgins. “They have 88 Higbee—no, not Higbee, he’s with the Rams—what’s his name? It’s Higgins,...
Centre Daily
Dan Lanning Heading to Detroit to Visit Oregon QB Commit Dante Moore
Ducks Digest has confirmed that Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning will travel to Detroit on Friday to visit his quarterback of the future, Ducks pledge Dante Moore out of Martin Luther King High School. The trip was first reported by Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. This visit comes on the...
