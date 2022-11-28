Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Centre Daily
Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For AFC Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear orange jerseys and black pants on Sunday against the Chiefs. It's a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, where Cincinnati rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Kansas City and advance to Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals wore orange last season when they...
Centre Daily
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Pass-Rusher Tarell Basham Cut By Dallas
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have always valued great depth at defensive end, and with the 2022 collection of pass-rushers, they have it. ... So much so that on Tuesday comes the decision to cut respected play-making defensive end Tarell Basham. The simple answer to the roster move (first reported...
Centre Daily
Steelers Kenny Pickett Named PFF’s Third-Highest Rated Rookie in Week 12
PITTSBURGH -- The numbers - 20 of 28 for 174 yards and no touchdowns - didn't jump off the box score for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, but Pro Football Focus still calculated that it was his best game of the season. Pickett's season-high mark of 89.9 was good for...
Centre Daily
Don’t Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson Back At Practice, Ravens Not Worried About Psyche
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Thursday after leaving the previous day with a quad injury. Jackson has also missed practice time with an illness and hip injury but he has played every snap in the games this season. Coach John Harbaugh dismissed the...
Centre Daily
Patriots-Tom Brady Reunion Rumor: Fun While It Lasted?
FOXBORO — The concept of a New England Patriots reunion with franchise legend Tom Brady may already be a thing of the past. Following a Wednesday morning offering from The Athletic, suggesting that New England may be a potential landing spot for the legendary quarterback (who is slated to enter free agency in the offseason) in 2023, a prominent member of the Patriots beat has indicated that New England is quite happy with their current signal-caller.
Centre Daily
Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts spent the 73rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on tight end Jelani Woods (out of the University of Virginia). Woods was far from a finished product at the college level, but his rare combination of size and athleticism was too much for the Colts to pass on in the third round.
Centre Daily
NFC South Analysis: Odds Falcons Catch Tom Brady’s Bucs in Playoff Race?
The Atlanta Falcons will begin the month of December firmly in the playoff race, thanks in part due to the struggles of the rest of the NFC South. At 5-7, the Falcons sit just half a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) for first place, with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers both lurking at 4-8, one and a half games in Tampa Bay's rearview mirror.
Centre Daily
Patriots vs. Bills Roster Moves: Trent Brown In, Why 2 Kickers?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have announced the elevation of guard Bill Murray and kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad for Thursday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills. In addition, offensive tackle Trent Brown is expected to play, despite being added to the Pats injury report...
Centre Daily
Rodgers’ Ownership of Bears Is Real and It’s Spectacular
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’ “I still own you! I’ve owned you all my (bleeping) life!” will live forever in Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears lore. Rodgers’ ownership of the Bears runs so deep that the exclamation mark on his touchdown run last season is “not even the top five” on his personal memory list at Soldier Field.
Centre Daily
Patriots-Bills Inactives: Harris, Wynn, Cajuste OUT
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Thursday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OL Isaiah Wynn. RB Damien Harris.
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Centre Daily
Predicting the Final Five Games of the Panthers’ 2022 Schedule
After a 1-4 start to the season that led to a coaching change, the Carolina Panthers, some how, some way, find themselves in the middle of a division title race with just five games left to be played. How will those five games go? Here's my best guess. at Seattle...
Centre Daily
Where Jets Stand in Playoff Race After Blasting Bears
After a dominant performance in their win over the Bears on Sunday, the Jets have a spot in the postseason picture. New York holds the seventh and final position in the AFC playoff bracket after the conclusion of Week 12. They would face the No. 2 seeded Dolphins on the road in Miami if the season ended on Tuesday.
Centre Daily
Penei Sewell Returns to Lions Practice
The Detroit Lions are getting healthier ahead of their Week 13 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After right tackle Penei Sewell and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu both missed practice on Wednesday, each returned to the team's Allen Park facility on Thursday. Each were spotted during the portion of practice open to the media.
Centre Daily
Hayden Hurst: ‘Say Whatever You Want About Me’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got into a back-and-forth exchange with Chiefs safety Justin Reid this week when Reid called out Hayden Hurst in a bizarre clip that saw the safety mistake Hurst for Tee Higgins. “They have 88 Higbee—no, not Higbee, he’s with the Rams—what’s his name? It’s Higgins,...
Centre Daily
Detroit Lions Week 13 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions are hoping the play of the defensive line continues to improve, as they seek increased pressure against opposing quarterbacks. After facing multiple mobile quarterbacks, the team is hoping to contain Trevor Lawrence, who led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a late touchdown drive last week, on their way to defeating the Baltimore Ravens.
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Draft: Blake Corum to Have Season-Ending Surgery
Blake Corum has been one of the nation's best overall players. Helping lead a Michigan Wolverine team that finds itself in the BIG-10 Championship, his play has been nothing short of exemplary. If Michigan is to win a said championship and solidify themselves in this year's playoff, they will be...
Centre Daily
What Could a Giants’ Contract for Odell Beckham Jr Look Like?
At some point on Thursday, free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr will walk through the doors of 1925 Giants Drive, a building he's been to many times before. But this visit will be far more different for Beckham and the Giants in that he will officially meet with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, amongst others, to discuss a potential reunion.
Comments / 0