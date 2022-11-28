A clean slate? Good Morning America star Amy Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue, deleted all social media photos of her amid the ongoing T.J. Holmes romance rumors. The former Melrose Place star, 55, erased all pictures of his wife, 49, from his Instagram account on Wednesday, November 30, shortly after images surfaced online of Amy and T.J., 45, together despite them legally being married. The two GMA cohosts deactivated their respective Instagram accounts after news broke of their apparent outings.

