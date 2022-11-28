Nebraska close to hiring South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield

Marcus Satterfield (Photo by C.J. Driggers)

Nebraska is working on assembling its new coaching staff under the newly hired Matt Rhule and it appears the Huskers have their offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has reported, and Matt Zenitz of On3 has confirmed, that the Huskers are close to hiring South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield for the position at Nebraska.

Satterfield and Rhule have a history together. Satterfield worked under Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. Satterfield spent two seasons under Shane Beamer at South Carolina and appeared to have quite an impact on the Gamecocks. Thamel reports that South Carolina made a strong push to keep Satterfield in Columbia, but his ties to Rhule were too strong to keep him.

Satterfield served as Rhule’s offensive coordinator at Temple from 2013 until 2015. Rhule hired Satterfield again at Baylor to serve as his director of recruiting in 2018, then as tight ends coach for the 2019 season. He followed Rhule to the Carolina Panthers, where he was on staff as an assistant offensive line coach for a season. In Columbus, Satterfield helped the Gamecocks reach an 8-4 mark this season, including an upset win over Clemson last week.

Also a target for Rhule, according to FootballScoop, former one-time LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz. Peetz is currently an offensive assistant for the L.A. Rams and he is a Nebraska graduate.

Rhule looking to spark college success again

While his NFL struggles are at the front of people’s minds right now, Rhule had massive success in college from 2013-2019. Rhule got his first coaching job at Temple in 2013, inheriting a program that was fresh off a 4-7 season. While Rhule struggled to 2-10 in his first year, he had the Owls at 6-6 in Year 2 and then 10-4 and playing in a bowl game in Year 3. A second 10-win season in 2016 led to Rhule taking over at Baylor.

Upon his arrival at Baylor, Rhule had to turn around a program that had fallen into massive scandal and had completely fallen off after massive success with Art Briles. Rhule was 1-11 during his first season with the Bears but took them to a bowl game in his second season. Rhule went 11-3 and played in the Sugar Bowl in his third season at Baylor, leading to him getting the Panthers job.

Inheriting a franchise that won five games in the year prior to his arrival, Rhule did not make it three full seasons as the head coach of the Panthers. Rhule went 5-11 in his first year and 5-12 in his second season. After starting 1-4 on the 2022 season, Carolina decided to part ways with Rhule, making him one of the hottest names on the college coaching market.

Nikki Chavanelle contributed to this report