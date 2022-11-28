What We Learned from Auburn's clutch play vs. Saint Louis

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Auburn football fans feel victimized by Lane Kiffin’s Alabama state title tweet
Auburn football fans didn’t need Lane Kiffin reminding them about the Alabama 7A State Championship matchup on November 30, but there the Ole Miss Rebels coach was keeping his name fresh in the heads of Tiger fans. Kiffin, of course, was the leading candidate to take over the AU...
Auburn football fans detest AL.com’s inflammatory Hugh Freeze cartoon
Auburn football fans couldn’t believe their eyes upon seeing AL.com depict Hugh Freeze in the most hatefully shaming way — sharing a cartoon on its official Twitter page of a shadowy figure in a van asking where on the Plains he could find a ‘Christian escort service’ seemingly titled ‘Auburn could have had a Cadillac’…
Auburn grads, students say Hugh Freeze hire reflects school handling of rape cases: ‘Embarrassing’
When Madeline Burkhardt, a third-generation Auburn University graduate, heard about the school’s hire of head football coach Hugh Freeze, she pulled out her notes app and started typing a letter. She felt someone should know the story of her grandmother, Mary Rosser Burkhardt, who was one of a small...
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
Cadillac Williams ‘disappointed’ but ‘not upset’ after interviewing for Auburn head coaching job
Hugh Freeze wasn’t certain what kind of reception he was going to get from Cadillac Williams, but Auburn’s new head coach was prepared to “plead and beg” to convince Williams to remain on staff when the two had their first discussions Monday night in Auburn’s athletics complex.
WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn
The 4-star from Thomasville, GA has reopened his recruitment, but has not shut the door on the Tigers
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin family member mocks Hugh Freeze and AU
One of former Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin’s family members is very obviously unhappy with how things unfolded on the Plains, showing an extreme level of disdain for AU following the Hugh Freeze coaching hire. Freeze was hired four weeks to the day after Harsin was dismissed after...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze bringing Liberty defensive assistant to Auburn, per report
Hugh Freeze is in the process of creating his staff at Auburn shortly after taking over as the head coach of the Tigers with the program parting ways with Bryan Harsin earlier this season. Among the moves Freeze is making as he heads back to the SEC is to bring...
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Hear Auburn students react to the hiring of Hugh Freeze
Auburn football’s hiring of Hugh Freeze has been met with both support and derision. Freeze was Liberty University’s head coach since 2019 and was at Ole Miss from 2012 to July 2017 before resigning after an investigation found he had a pattern of personal misconduct. Liberty itself is often under scrutiny as a university, currently the subject of a Board of Education investigation into how the university handles sexual misconduct on campus. Liberty also hired Ian McCaw, the former Baylor athletics director who resigned there amid a widely reported sexual abuse scandal.
Jimmy Brumbaugh out as Auburn’s defensive line coach as Hugh Freeze builds staff
Jimmy Brumbaugh is out as defensive line coach at Auburn after one season, while Hugh Freeze is assessing the Tigers’ coaching staff and assembling his at the university. A source confirmed to AL.Com that Brumbaugh and the school parted ways on Wednesday, less than 24 hours from Freeze’s introductory press conference. Brumbaugh is the second Auburn assistant not to be retained with the program. According to a previous report, Roc Bellantoni, former edge and special teams coordinator, was let go earlier.
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
Auburn Plainsman
Miss Auburn top five announced
Excited friends, family and fellow students of the contestants for the title of Miss Auburn gathered on the second floor of the Melton Student Center this evening to hear the callouts for the top five ladies moving on to the next round of the competition. The top five candidates for...
Auburn, December 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
CBS Sports
Hugh Freeze denies relinquishing control of social media accounts after hiring as Auburn football coach
Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze relinquished control of his social media accounts ahead of being hired by the program and first-year athletic director John Cohen, according to Sports Illustrated. Freeze, who has been known to be active on Twitter, has a history of questionable tweets and direct messages. There has...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Auburn drops another one — this time to the First Amendment
As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee softball trio signs to college programs
A trio of Tallassee softball players signed National Letters of Intent to play at the college level on Tuesday. Seniors Abbie Davis, Brooke Royster, and Jenna Manning each signed their NLI’s with their respective schools. Davis signed with Coastal Alabama South Community College, Royster signed with Central Alabama Community College, and Manning signed with the University of Mobile.
wvtm13.com
Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
Take a look at how the Class 1A-4A football teams match up for this week’s Super 7
ANDALUSIA (13-1) vs. CHEROKEE COUNTY (12-2) Time: 11 a.m., Friday. Path to the Super 7: Andalusia – Beat Jackson 25-10, American Christian 31-7, Anniston 35-28 and Montgomery Catholic 29-26; Cherokee County – Beat Corner 47-10, West Morgan 42-28, Randolph 35-21 and Oneonta 42-21. Coaches: Andalusia – Trent Taylor...
Life without parole: Man sentenced in 2017 Phenix City murder of college basketball player
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— After five years and a mistrial caused by a hung jury in 2020, the family of a slain 19-year-old basketball player Quoyai Shorter are getting long anticipated closure for his 2017 shooting death. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 48-year-old Steven Williams appeared before Judge David Johnson via Zoom. He was sentenced life without […]
On3.com
