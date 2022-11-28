ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

New details: Man found dead after suspicious Morgantown crash had multiple stab wounds

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPE50_0jPsq9ul00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who was wanted for murder after a suspicious crash on Greenbag Road in Morgantown had a “tumultuous relationship” with the victim, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to a criminal complaint 12 News obtained Monday.

Chance Williams

The capture of Chance Williams , 23, was announced by the United States Marshals Service on Friday, Nov. 25. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department released that he was wanted for murder on Tuesday, Nov. 15 . At the time of the crash, deputies said that 47-year-old Jamey Corbin, of Fairmont, was found dead at the scene from injuries that were not consistent with a motor vehicle accident.

Those injuries, according to a criminal complaint, were multiple stab wounds to the neck, chest and torso.

‘I need help…my dad is trying to take me to Vegas,’ 12-year-old boy tells 911

When responding deputies went to Corbin’s Fairmont home to inform his mother of his passing, the complaint said she told deputies that her son was seeing Williams and that Williams had previously beaten her son up.

Then, the complaint said, deputies went to Williams’ known residences and noticed what looked like blood on the front door.

During a search of the Morgantown home, detectives found bloody clothing that they believed were worn during the killing.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Williams has been charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail. No bail amount was listed as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found earlier this month in a hit-and-run on Grafton Rd. Authorities have positively identified the victim as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose. The driver of the vehicle involved...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park man pleads to killing man in wheelchair while DUI

A Bethel Park man who was driving under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair in Homestead pleaded guilty on Tuesday. Eric Walker, 51, pleaded guilty to causing an accident involving death while not licensed, driving under the influence, careless driving and driving on a suspended license.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wajr.com

More details released in Mon County murder case

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Information from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has revealed the victim in a suspected homicide November 15 was stabbed to death. Police initially responded to a report of a car accident at the intersection of Luckey Lane and Greenbag Road when the body of Jamey Corbin, 47, of Fairmont, was found.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Investigation Under Way for What was Called a Small Fire at Closed Elementary School in Harrison County

According to WBOY, multiple agencies responded Tuesday night to a small fire at the former Lost Creek Elementary School building at 72 College St. The call came in just after 8 p.m. When the fire department arrived on the scene, Lost Creek Fire Chief Walter Knight said firefighters noticed smoke along with a broken window at the old school building, which is currently up for sale.
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy