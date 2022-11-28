Early Addition: Someone voted for 'Your Mom' in the tight NJ-7 race

The liberal media suddenly cares about crime. Oh, not the staggering toll on businesses and quality of life, or even the loss of life. No, they’re upset that “fear-mongering” hurt Democrats in the midterm elections. And for that, they blame the New York Post. “NYC Media Might Have Cost Democrats the House,” laments New York magazine. “New York’s Seismic Tilt Toward the GOP,” the New York Times claims, was due to “doomsday-style ads” and “constant media headlines.” Fact is, it was New York Democrats who cost Democrats the House, by pushing a flagrantly illegal gerrymandered election map, which, after being overturned by a judge,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO