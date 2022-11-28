ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Addition: Someone voted for 'Your Mom' in the tight NJ-7 race

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
 3 days ago
Good Monday morning in New York City, where holiday counterfeit purse shopping is in full swing on Canal Street. Here's what else is happening:

Tom Handy

New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For Migrants

Mayor Adams opens a new housing shelter for migrantsPhoto byTwitter. After about 3 months when New York started receiving migrants from Texas and spending a lot of money, the mayor spends more money on another housing project. This time Mayor Eric Adams plans to house migrants at Stewart Hotel according to Spectrum News. The hotel is located on Seventh Avenue and is an emergency shelter. There are 56 hotels that are emergency shelters in New York City.
NYPD already gets hundreds of annual abuse complaints for forcing people to hospitals

NYPD detain a man following a public disturbance on Murray Street in Manhattan, Oct. 13, 2020. A new mayoral directive expands who can be forcibly removed from public spaces under mental hygiene laws. It’s unclear how these numbers will be affected by the city’s new policy for involuntarily removing people with presumed mental illness from streets and subways. [ more › ]
Liberal media say we should stop covering crime, because it’s hurting Dems

The liberal media suddenly cares about crime. Oh, not the staggering toll on businesses and quality of life, or even the loss of life. No, they’re upset that “fear-mongering” hurt Democrats in the midterm elections. And for that, they blame the New York Post. “NYC Media Might Have Cost Democrats the House,” laments New York magazine. “New York’s Seismic Tilt Toward the GOP,” the New York Times claims, was due to “doomsday-style ads” and “constant media headlines.” Fact is, it was New York Democrats who cost Democrats the House, by pushing a flagrantly illegal gerrymandered election map, which, after being overturned by a judge,...
NJ Man Admits Committing 13 Armed Robberies in 7 Months Across the Region

Federal authorities say a man from Union County has admitted participating in a conspiracy to commit multiple armed robberies during a span of seven months in 2018 and 2019. 45-year-old Jaime Fontanez of Elizabeth pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eight counts of an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, five substantive counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
