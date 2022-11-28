Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting, deputies confirm
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Fire Rescue personnel took Estevez, 23, to Broward Health...
Police seeking information after man killed at Miami Springs hotel
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are seeking information from the public after a man was killed at a Miami Springs hotel Wednesday morning. Julio Gonzalez, 46, was killed at the Aladdin Hotel, described in online listings as a “couples-only” hotel, located at 901 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd., about a block away from Miami International Airport.
Parents of North Bay Village murder victim: ‘The family is destroyed’
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – Two parents’ lives were torn apart Monday after their son was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s ex in North Bay Village. Forty-one-year-old Jose Arinbar-Camacho is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Banner Vidal and wounding Brittany Springmyer, whom Arinbar-Camacho shares a daughter with.
Boy, 15, appears in court after fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A teenage boy accused of killing another teen appeared in court via Zoom on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. Detectives and prosecutors accused the 15-year-old defendant of fatally shooting Mekhi Stevenson, 17, on Tuesday afternoon at Mekhi’s home near Sierra Park, at 19601 NE 1 Pl.
11 people arrested in connection to illegal nightclub posing as restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are working a possible a culinary cover-up inside a South Florida restaurant. It was a restaurant by day, but police say, by night it was something else. Police shut down a restaurant after they said it was being operated as an illegal nightclub in...
Driver fleeing cops crashes stolen van into car, building in Little Havana, police say
MIAMI – A driver fleeing police crashed in Little Havana Thursday morning, officials said. According to police, the white van had been reported stolen and Miami-Dade officers tried to pull the driver over near Northwest 42nd Avenue, but she fled. Police broke off following the vehicle on the ground...
Video shows crooks ambush jeweler in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating after a jeweler was ambushed by three crooks and their getaway driver. One of the assailants appeared to be armed with a knife, threatening to stab the victim while another took his bag pack and a third opened the trunk and grabbed his suitcase.
1 arrested, 3 cited after group caught on camera trashing Biscayne Bay island
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a southwest Miami-Dade man on a felony charge and cited three others after a group of boaters were caught on camera trashing an island in Biscayne National Park last month. Local 10 News first showed you the video in mid-November. A disgusted boater,...
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
Accused Miami-Dade drag racing ringleader faces 40 charges
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 31-year-old man this week they accused of organizing dozens of illegal drag races throughout the county. Police took Jose Alfredo Martinez Jr., of southwest Miami-Dade, into custody at an engine shop on Northwest 141st Street in Opa-locka Monday and announced his arrest Thursday.
Active Police Investigation Closes All SB Lanes of I-95 in Broward
An active police investigation Thursday morning has closed all southbound lanes of a major roadway closed in Broward County. Police are at the scene in the lanes of I-95 at Oakland Park Boulevard, where fire rescue crews said the call came in around 12:15 a.m. Details have not been released...
FHP trooper finds 1 dead next to vehicle on I-95 in Broward
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper found a person dead next to a vehicle on Thursday morning in Broward County. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel met with FHP troopers shortly after midnight along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. The...
Miramar police seek South Carolina woman in deadly hit-and-run crash
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend. The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road. According to authorities, the victim, later identified as Silvio...
New details released about what led up to Tamarac crash that left boy dead
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday about what led up to a fatal crash over the weekend in Tamarac. Local 10 News confirmed that 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes was the boy who was killed in the Saturday evening crash that occurred just before 6:15 p.m. in the area of Northwest 50th Avenue and West Commercial Boulevard.
BSO: Arrests made in antisemitic spray-painting in Weston
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they have arrested three juveniles in connection with several incidents of racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Community. BSO said all three subjects were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. Two juveniles face three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary structure and one count of public order crime prejudice, which is a hate crime enhancement. The third juvenile faces two counts of criminal mischief and burglary structure. The first reported incident occurred in the morning hours of Oct. 5, on Yom Kippur. Antisemitic and hate messages were spray-painted inside and outside the bathrooms on the golf course at Weston Hills. On that same day, more hate messages were found spray-painted on the children's playground at Hunters Pointe Park in Weston. The second incident was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when hate slurs and antisemitic messages were found again spray-painted on the walls of the golf course bathrooms.The third incident was reported on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Hunters Pointe Park and along the entrance of Hunters Pointe located in the 2300 block of Quail Roost Drive in Weston.
Family, coach ID 17-year-old fatally shot in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported on Sierra Drive in northwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, the victim knocked on someone’s door after being shot and then collapsed. Multiple kids ran off after the...
Police: Man aimed to ‘take’ ex’s new boyfriend’s ‘soul’ in North Bay Village killing
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A Virginia Gardens man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after police said he shot his ex and fatally shot her new boyfriend in North Bay Village Monday morning. North Bay Village police responded to reports of shots fired just before...
Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village
MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
