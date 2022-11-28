Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Ohio man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck
The 39-year-old victim was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center for treatment. The sheriff's office did not release her condition.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies investigate an incident at JDC in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “incident” at the juvenile detention center in Ross County. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Several deputies responded to the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) on Cattail Road for two male inmates who were...
iheart.com
Piketon Man Charged After Non-Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend
A Piketon man is facing charges after a non-fatal shooting Wednesday morning. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the vicinity of 15221 State Route 772 around 7am November 30th after receiving a call that a woman had been shot in the neck by her boyfriend.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Chillicothe principal files to have conviction overturned
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher wants a court to throw out his conviction after he was sent to prison for having sex with students. Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, saying that new evidence...
sciotopost.com
Update – Pike County Woman in Critical Condition after Boyfriend Shoots Her in the Neck with Gun
Pike County – Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 0700hrs, deputies were dispatched in the vicinity of 15221 SR 772 Piketon, Ohio in reference to a female who had just been shot in the neck. The caller stated that a male subject had...
16-year-old arrested for alleged threats to Ohio school district
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A teenager has been arrested in connection to a series of bomb threats made against the Rock Hill School District, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a 16-year-old, female Rock Hill High School student is now charged with four counts of making Terroristic Threats, a […]
Ohio woman sought in drug investigation
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in connection to a drug investigation. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents executed a search warrant for Hannah Hayman, 24, of Longbottom, on Bald-Knob Stiversville Road in Lebanon Township around 11 […]
Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person arrested following an Athens Co. drug raid
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man was arrested this week following a drug raid at a residence in Stewart, Ohio. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old James C. Smith was arrested and charged with felony possession and drug trafficking. Agents with the Southeast Drug...
WSAZ
Man dies in late night crash
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 588, near mile marker 6 in Green Township. Troopers said Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was traveling west on...
live5news.com
Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - An 18-year-old in Ohio died Monday after he was allegedly stabbed early in the morning by two teens, according to officials. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the two minors, ages 14 and 16 years old, were arrested and charged with murder. The...
Ironton Tribune
Pleasant now facing kidnapping, robbery charges
A man accused of murdering his grandfather is facing additional charges of robbery and kidnapping after more indictments from the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
WSAZ
Two minors arrested for murder
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
Two juveniles charged with Ohio man’s murder
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a Scioto County man early Monday morning. At 1:02 a.m. the Portsmouth police department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a reported stabbing. Upon arrival at the 1400 block of 2nd Street in West Portsmouth, officials found an 18-year-old […]
WOWK
2 teens arrested for murder of 18-year-old in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two juveniles are facing murder charges out of Scioto County, Ohio. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a call around 1:00 am regarding a stabbing. A male said his friend had just been stabbed near 2nd Street West Portsmouth. Deputies say when...
US 52 closed after Ohio tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE (8:53 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say all lanes of US-52 are closed again. UPDATE (6:55 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say one east bound lane of US Route 52 has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. Officials say the westbound lanes will remain closed […]
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Woman Shot in Possible Domestic Situation in Serious Condition
Pike County – A woman is in serious condition after being shot this morning in Pike County. According to sources, the woman was shot in a possible domestic situation on Beavers Ridge Road. She was transferred to Pike Adena after a 911 call was made. Sheriff’s department and police...
WSAZ
Arrow found shot into house
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
Fox 19
$400 missing as sheriff returns cash seized from Afroman during home raid
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday returned thousands of dollars to a famous ’90s-era musician whose home they raided on suspicions of kidnapping and drug trafficking. But counting off the bills, they came up hundreds of dollars short. It’s the latest turn...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
