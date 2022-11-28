ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies investigate an incident at JDC in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “incident” at the juvenile detention center in Ross County. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Several deputies responded to the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) on Cattail Road for two male inmates who were...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Piketon Man Charged After Non-Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend

A Piketon man is facing charges after a non-fatal shooting Wednesday morning. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the vicinity of 15221 State Route 772 around 7am November 30th after receiving a call that a woman had been shot in the neck by her boyfriend.
PIKETON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Chillicothe principal files to have conviction overturned

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher wants a court to throw out his conviction after he was sent to prison for having sex with students. Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, saying that new evidence...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman sought in drug investigation

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in connection to a drug investigation. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents executed a search warrant for Hannah Hayman, 24, of Longbottom, on Bald-Knob Stiversville Road in Lebanon Township around 11 […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person arrested following an Athens Co. drug raid

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man was arrested this week following a drug raid at a residence in Stewart, Ohio. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old James C. Smith was arrested and charged with felony possession and drug trafficking. Agents with the Southeast Drug...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man dies in late night crash

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 588, near mile marker 6 in Green Township. Troopers said Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was traveling west on...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
live5news.com

Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - An 18-year-old in Ohio died Monday after he was allegedly stabbed early in the morning by two teens, according to officials. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the two minors, ages 14 and 16 years old, were arrested and charged with murder. The...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Pleasant now facing kidnapping, robbery charges

A man accused of murdering his grandfather is facing additional charges of robbery and kidnapping after more indictments from the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Two minors arrested for murder

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WDTN

Two juveniles charged with Ohio man’s murder

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a Scioto County man early Monday morning. At 1:02 a.m. the Portsmouth police department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a reported stabbing. Upon arrival at the 1400 block of 2nd Street in West Portsmouth, officials found an 18-year-old […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

US 52 closed after Ohio tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE (8:53 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say all lanes of US-52 are closed again. UPDATE (6:55 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say one east bound lane of US Route 52 has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. Officials say the westbound lanes will remain closed […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Arrow found shot into house

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy