Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League
Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
SB Nation
NBA trade rumors update: Russell Westbrook, John Collins and Jae Crowder all could be on the move
The NBA is part unbelievable skill, part Hollywood drama, and many parts gossip channel. That is no more evident than the daily rumors that fly around social media and sports talk shows. Even with the trade deadline over three months, we have seen reports on almost every team concerning a trade. The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, have dominated the rumor mill but are hardly the only team rumored to be looking to improve their team.
Yardbarker
Bucked Up: Knicks Wilt at Garden Again
Halloween has long passed but the New York Knicks are operating a haunted house. Though the Knicks survived an early Jalen Brunson injury scare against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, they were unable to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo from a 37-point, 13-rebound double-double. They were able to force Antetokounmpo to foul out but Grayson Allen's game-winning triple with just over 30 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Bucks a permanent lead in what became a 109-103 final.
Jae Crowder drawing trade interest from at least eight NBA teams
After finishing 64-18, in first place in the Western Conference a season ago, the Phoenix Suns are back on top
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
Lakers-Trail Blazers takeaways: Darvin Ham gets win over 'brother' Chauncey Billups
Lakers coach Darvin Ham and Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups have been like brothers since winning an NBA title together with the Pistons in 2004.
Allen, Bucks hang on after Giannis fouls out to edge Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, then Grayson Allen made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 30 seconds left after his superstar teammate fouled out
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
What are the fewest points scored by a team in an NBA game?
On November 22, 1950, the Minneapolis Lakers made the wrong kind of NBA history.
Comments / 0