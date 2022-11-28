ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Kevin Bowles
1d ago

I don't blame Crawford they always trying to cheat somebody and make more money for there self all we want to do is see the fight and it's much more business to take care of before and if it was you you probably do the same thing

Easy Freazy
3d ago

something it did to Teo after getting beat down by Kambosis tho!. I wouldn't talk if I were him getting beat by kam after talking all that Haney talk. lol

Fu.. a repuikan
3d ago

So how can you make a comment if you don't know the ins or outs. Just be glad you're alive after that last beat down you got!💯

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video

Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”

Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
The Spun

UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
Boxing Scene

Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter

George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theScore

Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out

Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
worldboxingnews.net

The night Mike Tyson was the baddest heavyweight ever

The formidable Pay Per View legend Mike Tyson holds a claim to fame today. He’s the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. And for one moment in the history of boxing, a fighter named Tyson was – on a single night, simply the most menacing heavyweight fighter that’s ever been.
MiddleEasy

Paddy Pimblett Claims Jake Paul Fights Are Fixed, Paul Responds; ‘I’m Sick And Tired of This Narrative’

UFC star Paddy Pimblett is calling bullsh*t on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva on October 29th. Jake Paul earned himself some credit from fans and fighters for stepping into the ring with UFC legend Anderson Silva. While he was once again boxing a fighter with limited boxing experience, Silva’s reputation as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time earned ‘The Problem Child’ some kudos. Much of that quickly changed when Paul defeated Silva, even knocking down the former UFC middleweight champion in the final round of their eight-round clash.
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!

Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
ALABAMA STATE
themaclife.com

Chimaev responds as Alex Pereira says he turned down fight

Khamzat Chimaev has hit back at UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira’s claims that he turned down a short notice fight next month. Chimaev, who entered the UFC by taking on three fights in the span of just a couple of months, has been slightly more inactive since then, fighting just twice so far in 2022 as he looks to establish himself as the top contender in the UFC’s welterweight frame. He has, though, also taken notice of the situation at 185-pounds, and forecasted that a bout with new champ Alex Pereira would be “easy money” for him, and called for a fight at next month’s UFC 282.

