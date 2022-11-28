Read full article on original website
Human remains located in Rains County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office received a report about presumed human skeletal remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and are being assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other information is available at the time of this release.
East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash
ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
KTEN.com
Former Durant resident missing after Thanksgiving dinner
(KTEN) — Police in Little Elm, Texas, are searching for a Forrest Lewis, a former Durant resident who has been missing since last week. Family members said Lewis was last seen on Thanksgiving Day at 9:22 p.m. on Bonanza Street in Aubrey, Texas. On the day of his disappearance,...
KTEN.com
Former Durant resident found dead after crash
(KTEN) — Former Durant resident Forrest Lewis, who was reported missing after Thanksgiving dinner in Aubrey, Texas, has been found dead. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Lewis' black Mercedes was located Tuesday by a citizen on private property along FM 2931, three miles southeast of Aubrey. In...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Arrests Winnsboro Man
Saturday night, Hopkins County and A DPS Trooper arrested Omar M. Jimenez, 39, of Winnsboro, after a traffic stop for a suspected DWI. According to arrest reports, they are accusing him of assaulting officers during the blood draw at the hospital for DWI. They made the stop on FM 1870.
Skeletal remains found in Rains County
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday, said law enforcement. The Texas Rangers also assisted with the investigation. Authorities said they also found other “evidentiary items.” The remains were sent to the University of North Texas to identify the person. “Our […]
12newsnow.com
Grand jury chooses not to indict man arrested in 15-year-old East Texas cold case murder
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Sept. 1, 2022. A Wood County grand jury has chosen to not indict the man who was recently charged with capital murder in connection with the 2007 brutal murder of Brittany McGlone. Chad Earl Carr was arrested...
KXII.com
DWI suspect arrested after fleeing scene of accident
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a crash Sunday. Denison’s Communication and Media Manager, Emily Agans said Michael Ray Myers was arrested for fleeing the scene of the crash on Morton Street. Agans said officers responded to...
easttexasradio.com
Greenville Police Investigating Teen’s Death
The Greenville Police Department has released a statement indicating it is investigating a death of a teenager. Reportedly it started on Nov. 22 after an officer responded to a call about a deceased person on Henry St. Officers found a deceased 17-year-old white female. The department released no other information.
3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend
Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 1)
Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2000 block of NE Loop 286 Wednesday afternoon at 1:50. An unknown male had produced what appeared to be a fake identification card from Benbrook, Texas. He attempted to withdraw money from an account in the same name. The employee found that other funds had been removed earlier in the day from the same account. He was questioned about the identification card and left by running across the street, fleeing in an unknown vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Winnsboro Man Accused Of Assaulting Troopers Who Arrested Him For DWI
A 39-year-old Winnsboro man was accused Saturday night of assaulting the troopers who arrested him for DWI, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene was contacted by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Drew Fisher to respond on FM 1870, to assist with a traffic stop. Fisher had stopped the driver of a Toyota Tacoma that’d been reported for as a suspected drunk driver traveling north on FM 1870 for failing to maintain a single lane of travel.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 30)
Paris Police arrested Christopher Dean Pruett, 49, of Paris, on a Wood County felony probation violation warrant. Pruett is currently on probation for possessing a controlled substance conviction, and they transferred him to the Lamar County Jail. Floria Jean Tryon. Tuesday at 12:12, officers arrested Floria Jean Tryon, 46, of...
