WGME
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison after 9-hour police standoff in Brewer
BANGOR (WGME) -- A former Portland man will spend 3 years in prison for a 9-hour standoff at a Walmart in Brewer, which started after a dispute over a $600 towing fee. The Department of Justice says 52-year-old Patrick Mullen pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in February.
Police investigate fatal Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was shot Tuesday night and later died at Maine Medical Center. Portland police said in a release Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they...
wabi.tv
Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The...
wabi.tv
23-year-old woman’s death in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
WGME
Man dies after being shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
WGME
Massachusetts man charged with DWI after driving over 115 mph in New Hampshire
TILTON, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man is accused of driving over 115 mph while under the influence in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper clocked a driver going 116 mph on I-93 in Tilton around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle was stopped and the...
WGME
Kilo of fentanyl seized from home in Corinna, 2 charged with drug trafficking
CORINNA, Maine (WGME) – A Maine man and a Massachusetts man are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found over a kilo of fentanyl inside a mobile home in Corinna on Tuesday. As part of an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts,...
Active shooter hoax continues to haunt Maine schools
MAINE, Maine — More than 10 schools throughout Maine went into lockdown on Nov. 15 after regional dispatch centers received 911 calls reporting an active shooter on campus. Police agencies stormed into schools looking for a threat but never found one. That's because the calls were a hoax -- a hoax that caused a lot of trauma, chaos, stress, and anxiety for many students, parents, teachers, and staff members.
WMTW
Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say
WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
WGME
Maine mother and baby rescued from burning vehicle in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Good Samaritans reportedly had to break the windows of a burning vehicle in Topsham to rescue a Maine mother and her 2-month-old son. Police say the mother may face criminal charges. According to police, a minivan crashed into a tree and burst into flames off Middlesex Road...
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
wabi.tv
Lawyer: Maine murder suspect may not understand why he is charged
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing his brother in Poland on Thanksgiving made his first court appearance virtually in District Court in Lewiston Monday. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield’s lawyer told the judge Monday his client understands what...
Police: Tractor-trailer driver found dead after I-95 crash in Wells
WELLS, Maine — The operator of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash early Monday afternoon along I-95 in Wells. At approximately 1:31 p.m., Maine State Police were notified of a crash at mile marker 23 southbound in Wells, according to a Twitter post by the Maine State Police.
Comedic Video Shares the History of the Famous Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
One store. One pole. Way too many accidents to sit down and count. Of course, I am talking about the infamous Walmart pole in Auburn, Maine. The pole that has taken down (well, really has been taken down) many vehicles with its beauty. I feel that I hear too many...
WMTW
Trial begins for retired Maine trooper who claims retaliation
PORTLAND, Maine — A federal trial is underway in Portland as a retired Maine State Trooper sues for financial damages after claiming he faced whistleblower retaliation. George Loder of Scarborough says he tried to transfer to another detective position but was denied after he raised concerns about what he believed was illegal activity at the Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC) in Augusta. That complaint was filed in 2000. The state has denied any wrongdoing and says his transfer was denied for legitimate reasons.
WGME
Home destroyed in Naples fire
NAPLES (WGME) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire at a home on 85 Bayou Road in Naples Thursday. The Naples fire chief says the home was fully involved when they arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m. No one was hurt in the fire, but he says the home...
Maine Man Charged In Thanksgiving Homicide
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Poland. The press release explains that members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence on Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. However, when they arrived, the found a deceased male.
Man and dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear outside their New Hampshire home."When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in," Hurley said.Hurley said he let his dog out around 7 p.m. on Saturday in Goffstown. Moments later he heard a terrifying sound. When he ran out the house he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog. "A swipe from a wide paw like 'Get out...
Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
