Sanford, ME

WGME

Man sentenced to 3 years in prison after 9-hour police standoff in Brewer

BANGOR (WGME) -- A former Portland man will spend 3 years in prison for a 9-hour standoff at a Walmart in Brewer, which started after a dispute over a $600 towing fee. The Department of Justice says 52-year-old Patrick Mullen pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in February.
BREWER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate fatal Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was shot Tuesday night and later died at Maine Medical Center. Portland police said in a release Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

23-year-old woman’s death in Portland ruled homicide

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Man dies after being shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Active shooter hoax continues to haunt Maine schools

MAINE, Maine — More than 10 schools throughout Maine went into lockdown on Nov. 15 after regional dispatch centers received 911 calls reporting an active shooter on campus. Police agencies stormed into schools looking for a threat but never found one. That's because the calls were a hoax -- a hoax that caused a lot of trauma, chaos, stress, and anxiety for many students, parents, teachers, and staff members.
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

Driver twice fled traffic stop prior to Windham crash, police say

WINDHAM, Maine — Two people were hurt after police say a driver who sped away from officers twice hit another vehicle in Windham. Police say a Cumberland County Sheriff's Department detective tried to stop a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle on River Road Tuesday morning for making an unsafe pass, but the driver refused to stop and sped off. The detective did not chase the vehicle, but spotted it again a short time later when the vehicle spun out near Majestic Heights. Police say the driver again sped away and the detective still did not chase.
WINDHAM, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
WELLS, ME
WGME

Maine mother and baby rescued from burning vehicle in Topsham

TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Good Samaritans reportedly had to break the windows of a burning vehicle in Topsham to rescue a Maine mother and her 2-month-old son. Police say the mother may face criminal charges. According to police, a minivan crashed into a tree and burst into flames off Middlesex Road...
TOPSHAM, ME
NECN

Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
wabi.tv

Lawyer: Maine murder suspect may not understand why he is charged

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing his brother in Poland on Thanksgiving made his first court appearance virtually in District Court in Lewiston Monday. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield’s lawyer told the judge Monday his client understands what...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Trial begins for retired Maine trooper who claims retaliation

PORTLAND, Maine — A federal trial is underway in Portland as a retired Maine State Trooper sues for financial damages after claiming he faced whistleblower retaliation. George Loder of Scarborough says he tried to transfer to another detective position but was denied after he raised concerns about what he believed was illegal activity at the Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC) in Augusta. That complaint was filed in 2000. The state has denied any wrongdoing and says his transfer was denied for legitimate reasons.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Home destroyed in Naples fire

NAPLES (WGME) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire at a home on 85 Bayou Road in Naples Thursday. The Naples fire chief says the home was fully involved when they arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m. No one was hurt in the fire, but he says the home...
NAPLES, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Charged In Thanksgiving Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police made an arrest in connection with the death of a man in Poland. The press release explains that members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence on Poplar Drive for a disturbance complaint. However, when they arrived, the found a deceased male.
POLAND, ME
CBS Boston

Man and dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear outside their New Hampshire home."When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in," Hurley said.Hurley said he let his dog out around 7 p.m. on Saturday in Goffstown. Moments later he heard a terrifying sound. When he ran out the house he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog.  "A swipe from a wide paw like 'Get out...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
PORTLAND, ME

