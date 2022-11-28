ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can an Adult in Maine Ever Drive Alone With Just a Permit?

Full disclosure, I didn't get a license until I was 36. Yup. You read that right. I was 36 frikkin' years old before I got behind the wheel of a car in an earnest fashion. For years I never bothered because I lived and worked on the peninsula in Portland, and I simply walked everywhere. Sure, there were certainly times it would've been more convenient, but it was never a huge deal.
One Maine Trucker Shares His Genius Hack for Not Fishtailing in Snow

The first snow of the year is always the worst. Not because of the amount of snow we get, but more because somehow between spring and fall, Mainers seemingly forget they've been driving on these roads their whole lives. And there's always three types of drivers. The ones who take it easy, and try to just keep on keepin' on. And then the ones who panic like it's the worst thing ever.
What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…

The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
Here’s What Streaked Across the Sky in Maine on Sunday

It was a chilly day on Sunday and football was on TV, so chances are most people in Maine were inside staying warm. But if you happened to be outside around 4:45pm Sunday afternoon/evening and were looking up, you may have spotted something that looked out of this world. And that's because it was.
Did You Know One Maine Lake is Chock Full of Sunken Steamboats?

Almost 200 years ago, boats did everything. Way back in the day, once upon a time, etc., just about everything everywhere was handled with boats, that couldn't be done by train or wagon. Imagine an area like the Great Lakes... There was a time in history when the only way to trade across the lakes region was to do everything by boat. To this day, that area has massive shipping lanes.
Is This Quite Possibly the Most Disgusting Maine Recipe of All Time?

I've eaten some weirs stuff in my days... I've eaten things over the years that might make a lot of people hurl. Others wouldn't bat an eyelash, but I've eaten brains, blood that had been scrambled (yes, blood scrambles), sweet meats... you name it. I'll pretty much try anything once. But every now and then you'll come across a recipe that elicits an immediate "nooooope".
A Mainer Just Caught A Rare ‘Blue Lobster’

Who needs a boring old red lobster, when you can catch a blue one!. What is the first thing people think of when Maine comes to mind? Usually, it’s either Stephen King or fresh lobster. Earlier this month, a Maine lobsterman caught the elusive and rare blue lobster. What are the odds of this happening? Oh, about 1 in 2 million is all.
Versant Warns Customers of Scams That Demand Money or Else

Versant Power is educating its customers and others about phone scams that try to get your money by threatening to shut off your power. There's already so much to worry about this winter. The cost of heating our homes is going through the roof. Snow is coming and so who's going to plow the driveway? Are your tires good enough to deal with snow and ice? So the last thing you need to worry about is whether that's actually Versant calling, claiming they're going to shut off your electricity.
Who is Otto the Cat & Why is He/She Helping a Camden Food Pantry?

For the fourth time in three years, a donor who goes by Otto the Cat, is pledging to double donations made to a Camden Area Christian Food Pantry. The short answer to the question of Otto's identity is that no one seems to know. Otto the cat leaves notes on the food pantry's door, signed with a paw print. Whoever Otto really is, he/she is extremely generous and concerned about the well-being of people in the Camden area. On the pantry's website, Otto is quoted as writing the following:
CAMDEN, ME
Pat Callaghan is Retiring after 43 Years at WCSH in Portland, Maine

Pat Callaghan is retiring after 43 years as a TV broadcaster at WCSH. He made the announcement on Wednesday. Callaghan started at WCSH in the 1980’s and quickly started anchoring the weeknight telecast. Cindy Williams and Pat were an on air team for decades. They started working together in 1989. She recently retired after 32 years at Channel 6.
PORTLAND, ME
