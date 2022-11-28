Versant Power is educating its customers and others about phone scams that try to get your money by threatening to shut off your power. There's already so much to worry about this winter. The cost of heating our homes is going through the roof. Snow is coming and so who's going to plow the driveway? Are your tires good enough to deal with snow and ice? So the last thing you need to worry about is whether that's actually Versant calling, claiming they're going to shut off your electricity.

17 DAYS AGO