Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is $29 At Amazon
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for $29 at Amazon. This deal matches the best Black Friday price last week. New Horizons has been sold out at Amazon for days, so this is probably your final chance to snag one of the most popular Switch games for its lowest price ever.
Amazon Prime Members Can Get 8 Free Games In December
Amazon has announced the next wave of freebies for Amazon Prime members, and there are a total of eight titles up for grabs in December. Prime Gaming's December 2022 lineup of freebies include some very good games, including Brothers: A Tale of two Sons, Quake, and Banners of Ruin. The...
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope For Its Lowest Price Ever
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope may have just launched in October, but it’s already seeing a generous discount at Walmart. Right now, you can pick up the popular strategy game for just $40, down from $60. You’ll also find a bundle that includes a Rabbids sticker set for $50 if you’re looking to get some collectibles with your purchase. Pricing may vary by location--but be sure to check out your local listings to see if the impressive deal is valid in your area.
HyperX Headsets, Keyboards, Mice, And More Discounted At Best Buy
Cyber Monday deals have largely disappeared, but Best Buy is giving you another chance to score HyperX gear with some of the best prices of 2022. Whether you’re in the market for a new keyboard, headset, gaming mouse, or anything in between, a surprising number of HyperX products are on sale at Best Buy.
Monster Hunter Rise Reportedly Coming To PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, And Game Pass
Capcom apparently plans to bring Monster Hunter Rise to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One next year. Insider Gaming reported that the game will release January 20 on those platforms, as well as become available on Game Pass. Then, in the spring, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak--the...
Simpsons Arcade1Up Cabinet Is $300, Comes With $150 Dell Gift Card
Arcades might be a rare sight these days, but that doesn't mean that you can't bring that magic to your home. Dell currently has a wonderful deal on the coin-munching 1991 Simpsons game that recently got an authentic replica from specialist company Arcade1Up. Right now, you can get the cabinet and matching stool for only $300. This matches the cabinet's Black Friday price, but Dell is sweetening the pot by throwing in a $150 promotional gift card to use on Dell's online store (h/t Wario64). The Terminator Arcade1Up cabinet is also eligible for this promotion.
2022's Biggest Gaming News: Huge GTA 6 Leak, PS5 Price Hike, E3 Returns
It's the end of the year, so let's look back at 2022's biggest gaming news. 2022 is coming to a close, and it was another whirlwind, unpredictable, and exciting year in the video game industry. A lot happened this year, so much so that anyone could be forgiven for forgetting some of the year's biggest gaming news. In this gallery we're looking back at 2022's biggest news stories, including Microsoft's proposed bid to buy Activision Blizzard, E3 being canceled (and then resurrected), developers pushing to form labor unions, and more.
How To Win A Free Steam Deck | GameSpot News
Don’t have a Steam Deck yet? No worries. Valve might give you one for free!. On December 8, during the Game Awards, the maker of the Steam Deck Valve will be giving away the most expensive version of the Steam Deck, with 512GB, every minute to viewers of the livestream event.
Best Xbox Game Pass Games To Play Right Now
Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's gaming subscription service, is often referred to as the best deal in gaming, and for good reason. Each month, multiple games are added to its rotating catalog of titles, a mix of first-party Xbox games, indies, and other huge games. It can be a little overwhelming,...
Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News
Development of the sequel to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will begin in 2023 with pre-production once the team has wrapped and shipped the original game’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in its recent earnings report that the...
Monster Hunter Rise For Xbox And Game Pass Seemingly Confirmed
It seems like Monster Hunter Rise will be arriving on more platforms next month, including Xbox consoles, and it could also be coming to Game Pass. According to a now-deleted Tweet from the official German Xbox Twitter account, Monster Hunter Rise will release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on January 20, 2023. The game is currently only on Nintendo Switch and PC. Capcom has not made an official announcement yet, but perhaps it was meant to be revealed at The Game Awards 2022 on December 8.
Marvel Snap Update Gives You A New Way To Earn Cards
A new update for Marvel Snap is live now, which lets you purchase specific cards that may be missing from your collection. The update, which was detailed last week, is aimed at resolving the issue of card acquisition feeling too random once you get past a certain collection level. As part of the update, you'll also get a login bonus of Tokens, the new currency used for card purchases.
Xbox Game Pass Adding These 11 Games In First Half Of December
It's a new month, and that means Microsoft is updating the Xbox Game Pass catalog by adding more titles to the subscription service (and removing some as well). There are 11 titles coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the first half of December, including three day-one new releases.
Todd Howard Talks Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Sale To Xbox, And Meaning Of Life
As part of a wide-ranging interview with Lex Fridman, Bethesda's Todd Howard has discussed a number of hot-button topics, including Bethesda's sale to Microsoft, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, the Indiana Jones game, and a lot more. In addition to talking about video games, Howard gets into more personal things like what a day in the life is like for him, his advice to younger people, and the meaning of life.
Today's Google Doodle Honors The Creator of Video Game Cartridges
Today's Google doodle highlights video cartridge creator Gerald "Jerry" Lawson, one of the first Black engineers in the video game industry. Jerry Lawson' team at Fairchild Camera and Instrument developed the first console with interchangeable cartridges, the Channel F, in 1976. He got his start in games by developing his own arcade game, Demolition Derby, in his spare time. After exiting the video game industry after the 1983-84 crash, he mentored at Stanford and worked as a tech consultant. In the years since his passing in April 2011, USC Games opened an endowment fund in his name to assist Black and Indigenous students studying tech.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - All Special Evolutions
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features an impressive lineup of over 400 Pokémon and their evolutions are a creative free-fall into the Pokédex and its layers. Most pocket monsters evolve by leveling up over time, but not all of them. Some Pokémon require evo stones, held items, specific genders and abilities, and even need to be traded away like Popplios. There are too many evolution methods to name and since a few, like Finizen's secret Hero Form, can activate as a battle mechanic, below is a detailed guide on every special evolution found so far and how they work in Scarlet and Violet.
Portal with RTX | 4K NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison Video
Portal with RTX is a free DLC for all Portal owners developed by NVIDIA Lightspeed Studios. Experience the critically acclaimed and award-winning Portal™ reimagined with ray tracing. Every frame of gameplay is upgraded with stunning full ray tracing, new, hand-crafted hi-res physically based textures, and new, enhanced high-poly models evocative of the originals, all in stunning 4K. In Portal with RTX, full ray tracing transforms each level, enabling light to bounce and be affected by the scene’s geometry a.
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Won't Begin Pre-Production Until 2023
It was recently revealed in an earnings report that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 will start pre-production in 2023. Thanks to a third-quarter earnings report covered by Tech4gamers, we know CDPR will begin to work on the Cyberpunk sequel after the Phantom Liberty expansion, which is set to release in 2023.
Valve Is Giving Out Free Steam Decks During The Game Awards
Next week's The Game Awards show looks set to be a big event, and as usual, it'll be available to watch on a wide range of platforms. If you need some motivation to watch it through Valve's PC client Steam, the company plans to give users a few hundred reasons as to why they should ditch YouTube, Twitch, and IMAX for its platform.
GTA Online Offers Rewards For Franklin And Lamar Missions This Week
This week in GTA Online, Rockstar will allow the players to earn triple and double rewards whenever they complete specific modes. In addition, they'll also be able to test-drive new cars, get free clothes, buy items at a discount, and more for the next seven days. Double Rewards. 2X GTA$...
