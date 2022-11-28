ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Audubon School Board approves Auditorium Ceiling Replacement Project

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Audubon) The Audubon School Board last week approved the Auditorium Ceiling Replacement Project.

Superintendent Eric Trager said this is a significant change in their current building project.

Meanwhile, Trager said they are about done with their second floor. He said they are basically down to putting paint on the walls and putting flooring in.

In other news, the Audubon School Board held their organization meeting of the new Board last Monday and Mark Nissen was reelected Board President and Sarah Asmus Vice President.

