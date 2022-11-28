ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

One-time payment of up to $600 being sent by the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline Tuesday

Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is on Tuesday. Through funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Tuesday, Nov. 15.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?

To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of income you bring in. The program sets restrictions on both net and gross monthly income, broken down into household size. To meet...
2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment

Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)
Payment up to $1,050 coming your way courtesy of the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. An estimated 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion. So clearly these payments are being sent out to a lot of people.
Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
