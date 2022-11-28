Read full article on original website
1 injured, 1 arrested in Oshtemo Township stabbing
Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing another man near Kalamazoo
WWMTCw
Woman still missing four years after vanishing near Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — It's been four years since a St. Joseph County woman mysteriously vanished after crashing into a ditch outside Sturgis. Around 1,500 missing posters for Brittany Shank, or Brittany Wallace were printed to be handed out across St. Joseph County Wednesday. "I feel I can awake from...
WWMTCw
Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
WWMTCw
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
Suspect arrested in Kalamazoo County stabbing
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect in a stabbing early Thursday, Dec. 1, in Oshtemo Township. The stabbing was reported at 4:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West KL Avenue, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Police were told that a man had been stabbed and the suspect was fleeing on foot.
fortwaynesnbc.com
School bus, I&M truck involved in DeKalb Co. accident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene of an accident involving a school bus. The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 on County Rd 77. Officials say that a 56-year-old woman was driving south in a school bus with eight children inside. A 47-year-old man was driving north in an Indiana-Michigan Power (I&M) truck.
WNDU
2 arrested after police recover drugs from apartment, house in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWEYT) says two people were arrested nearly a month ago after police recovered a large amount of drugs at an apartment and a house in Benton Harbor. Two search warrants were issued after several months of investigation into a drug trafficking...
wtvbam.com
Search continues for missing woman four years after she vanished
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday marked the four year anniversary since a St. Joseph County woman was last seen. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department Deputies said at the time that 23-year-old Brittany Nichole Wallace was last seen on the night of November 30, 2018 at around 9:40 p.m. in the 33000 block of Fawn River Road near Sturgis following a traffic crash.
Bodycam video shows team stalk escaped emus near Kalamazoo
Six emus that were on the lam near Kalamazoo were caught and safely returned home Wednesday morning, authorities say.
abc57.com
Intersection of Ironwood, Douglas reopening December 5
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The reopening of the intersection of Ironwood and Douglas roads is set for December 5, according to officials with St. Joseph County. The intersection should be open my mid to late afternoon. Some minor lane restrictions will still be in place through the winter because the...
whtc.com
UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
wtvbam.com
K-9 helps in arrest of drug suspect in Sturgis Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis Police Department K-9 helped apprehend a drug suspect late Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Sturgis. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies from his department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30 p.m.. When the deputies suspected...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Jonesville (MI) Fire Apparatus Suffers Critical Failures During Incident
The Jonesville (MI) Fire Department’s pumper/tanker multi-purpose apparatus, capable of hauling 3,000 gallons of water to any fire incident, is out of service, Hillsdale.net reported recently. The truck suffered multiple critical failures that were only discovered during a fire in Litchfield Township September 11, when firefighters noticed water gushing...
wkzo.com
Driver in Cass County swerves to miss animal, runs off road, hits tree.
PENN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was injured after she drove off the road and hit a tree while trying to miss an animal. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 29 on Donnell Lake Street west of Lewis Lake in Penn Township.
Man pleads to manslaughter in 2017 death of 71-year-old
More than five years after a Vicksburg-area man's body was found, another man has pleaded in connection to his death.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
wtvbam.com
Police agencies to begin three month overtime speed enforcement on Thursday
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite has announced his department and other law enforcement agencies around Michigan will be conducting overtime speed enforcement starting on Thursday and going until February 28, 2023. The action is being taken after law enforcement agencies across Michigan have reported...
WNDU
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home
‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!. Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's...
abc57.com
Firearms, drugs recovered in home South Bend bomb squad was called to
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police recovered firearms and drugs at a home on Marine Street Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. The department's bomb squad was also called to the scene after a suspicious item was found. Officers with the department's Strategic Focus Unit performed a search warrant...
abc57.com
Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
