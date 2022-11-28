ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomes touchdown throw to Kelce sets new franchise record

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMuIT_0jPsmBsm00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ lone touchdown pass in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams went to his favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, setting a new franchise record.

Not only did the touchdown give the Chiefs the lead, it marked the 46th time that Mahomes has found Kelce for a score, surpassing the mark left by Len Dawson and his wide receiver Otis Taylor (45).

The 46 touchdown passes are also five more than Mahomes had to former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (41).

Andy Reid sets record for most wins at Arrowhead

Kelce now has 12 touchdowns on the season, which also passes his career best of 11 with 6 games remaining in the regular season.

The touchdown connection between Mahomes and Kelce places the duo among the best quarterback-tight end tandems in league history.

  1. Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski – 90 touchdowns
  2. Philip Rivers & Antonio Gates – 89 touchdowns
  3. Tony Romo & Jason Witten – 50 touchdowns
  4. Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce – 46 touchdowns
  5. Drew Bledsoe & Ben Coates – 45 touchdowns

With six games left in the season, there is a chance the Chiefs could challenge for the No. 3 spot, as well as the most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in a single season (18).

The Chiefs now take their five-game winning streak on a three-game road trip, starting off with a grudge match against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4 at 12 p.m.

